The 70th annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant was held Friday night. Pageants for the youngest contestants were held Saturday morning. Each was invited to ride the annual parade Sunday afternoon. The pageant is sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Winners were:

• Miss Pea Ridge -- Lillian Peters, daughter of Danny and Kelly Stevenson

First runner up -- Kennadi Marler, daughter of Mike Marler and Dani Marler

Second runner up -- TJ Lancaster, daughter of Tyler and Julie Lancaster

Miss Congeniality -- TJ Lancaster, daughter of Tyler and Julie Lancaster

Audience favorite -- TJ Lancaster, daughter of Tyler and Julie Lancaster

• Jr. Miss Pea Ridge -- Kailey King, daughter of Josh and Kristi Thornton

First runner up -- Aubrey Wilson, daughter of Earl and Kristen Wilson

Miss Congeniality -- Kailey King

Audience favorite-- Kailey King

• Teen Miss Pea Ridge -- Raegan Bleything, daughter of Jimmy and Marcie Puck

First runner up -- Natalie Graham, daughter of Justin Graham and Don Gilbreath

Second runner up -- Kayleigh Mathis, daughter of Larry and Casey Mathis

Audience favorite -- Kayleigh Mathis

• Pre-Teen Miss Pea Ridge -- Savannah Young, daughter of Tony and Samantha Young

First runner up -- Jeniffer Branham, daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham

Second runner up -- Kairi McInturff, daughter of Nathan and Carrie McInturff

• Miss Pea Ridge Princess -- Macy Dyson, daughter of Jessica Ward and Jason Dyson

First runner up -- Kenley Huskey, daughter of Ty and Lindsey Huskey

Second runner up -- Caitlyn Humes, daughter of Justin and Brittany Humes

• Little Miss Pea Ridge-- Jadalen Beeson, daughter of Stan and Gina Beeson

First runner up -- Braeley Cooper, daughter of Anthony and Shae Cooper

Second runner up -- Olivia Renfro, daughter of Charles and Heather Renfro

• Miss Tiny Tot -- Kennedy Shepherd, daughter of Jason and Kimberly Shepherd

First runner up -- Briella Miles, daughter of Holly Jarrell and Ryan Miles

• Mr. Tiny Tot -- Beckett Magnuson, son of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson

First runner up -- Russell Scott, son of Tim and Carrie Scott

Second runner up -- Wesley Ora, son of Brittany Sprinkle and Jason Ora

• Miss Teeny Tot -- Isabella Magnuson, daughter of Cody and Stepanie Magnuson

First runner up -- Sophia Ora, daughter of Brittany Sprinkle and Jason Ora

Second runner up -- Lakelyn Talburt, daughter of Josh and Tabitha Talburt

• Mr. Teeny Tot -- Atticus Helmer, daughter of Lauren Helmer

First runner up -- Graham Shaver, daughter of Jennifer and David Shaver

Second runner up -- River Wade, daughter of Kami and Jesse Wade

• Cutest babies

Boy -- Lincoln Shaver, son of Jennifer and David Shaver

Girl-- Evelyn Barnett, daughter of Ryan and Courtney Barnett

Community on 07/03/2019