The judges for the pageants were Mrs. Erin Eidson, Miss Savannah Skidmore, Mr. Jonathan Eidson and Mrs. Elena Moore.

Mrs. Eidson currently works for Walmart on the global people modernization team. She and her husband, Jonathan have been married for 12 years and they have two sons, Shea and Sage. She spends her free time reading, baking and enjoys vacationing.

Miss Savannah Skidmore, currently the reigning Miss Arkansas USA 2019, was raised on a small farm in rural Arkansas where she learned the value of hard work and dreaming big. Though she comes from a town of only 1,500 people, she always felt she was bound for big things. She is the daughter of Jerry and Kim Skidmore of Calico Rock, Ark., who have always supported all of her highest goals.

She has resided for the majority of the past five years in Fayetteville, where she earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism at the University of Arkansas. One of her proudest accomplishments is graduating completely debt free. During her undergraduate years, she was an anchor and reporter for the campus television station, and she interned at the local NBC affiliate. She was also able to found her own student organization focused on preventing suicide in college-aged students. She spoke to more than 500 students about the mental health resources available to them through the university.

Suicide prevention and awareness is something Savannah has been passionate about for several years. Beyond her university, she has spoken to over 20,000 students and adults across the state of Arkansas about the importance of speaking up for those that may not be able to speak up for themselves.

Savannah has a school program called Speak Up Now that she loves to present to students primarily between third and 10th grades. She teaches them the skills they need to recognize when they have a friend who is going through a hard time and how to speak up for that person. She has worked with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and has been in attendance for the signing of three different Arkansas laws governing suicide prevention for the state.

Savannah is currently a first year law student at the University of Arkansas School of Law. She hopes to use her law degree to help nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups.

She is an active 24 year old who loves to play basketball, loves to sing, and loves anything that involves her 1 and a half year old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog!

This year, as Miss Arkansas USA 2019, Savannah wants to continue her work with suicide prevention and awareness. She also wants to inspire young girls to be more and do more. Her story is one of a humble beginning that lead to placing in the Top 5 at the 2019 Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nev. Savannah hopes that she can be an example of what women can achieve when they work hard and dream big.

Mr. Jonathan Eidson has experience working for Walmart in operations and is currently an operations manager for an inventory and merchandising company that supports multiple retailers and brands across the U.S. and Canada. He and his wife, Erin, have been married for 12 years and they have two sons. Jonathan spends his free time golfing, watching Oklahoma football and vacationing.

Mrs. Elena Moore is a preschool teacher at Tennie Russell Primary School. She grew up in Bentonville but moved to Minnesota in 2012 to earn her teaching degree at Concordia University, St. Paul. She and her husband, Mitch have been married for five years. They recently moved back to Bentonville and became puppy parents to Teddy. Elena spends her free time playing with Teddy and hanging out with her nieces. She enjoys baking, reading and spending time with her husband. She also celebrated her birthday last night by coming to watch her husband emcee last night's pageant.

