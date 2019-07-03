Marissa Carcedo McGinnis

Marissa Carcedo McGinnis, 54, of Garfield, died Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1964.

Survivors are her husband Marvin McGinnis; a son, Keiven McGinnis; her mother, Loreta Carcedo; five step-children, Anita Poindexter, Loyd McKenzie, Mark McGinnis, Angela Dewitt and Crystal McGinnis Grimes; and three sisters, Gemma DeForest, Tess Demunbrun and Nilda Carcedo.

Ruby Reese

Ruby Reese, 92, of Cassville, Mo., died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Oak Pointe in Monett, Mo. She was born on Oct. 9, 1926, in Seligman, Mo., to John and Mary Ella (Wilson) Dunlap.

On Sept. 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Harold Reese, who preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2003.

During her younger years, Ruby lived on the homestead farm near Eagle Rock and later moved to a farm north of Washburn, where they could go to school. After graduating high school at Washburn with top honors, World War II was under way so she moved to Tulsa, Okla., to work in an airplane factory, then moved to Cassville where she worked as a bookkeeper at Bill Hailey Ford Dealership. In 1958 she moved to Springdale, Ark., and was a homemaker and later worked for 20 years as a secretary of National Grape Co-op until she retired. In 1963, she won the title of Arkansas Poultry Federation Cooking Queen. In 1982, she moved back to Cassville and retired but was a volunteer at the museum and Chamber of Commerce. For several years she was on the Little Joe Fund board and involved with Friends of the Library and Silver Leaf Benefit Club.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; one brother, John Jr.; and two sisters, Marjorie and Willa Dean.

Survivors are one son, Philip Reese and his wife Linda of Monett, Mo.; one sister, Norma Vanzandt of Washburn, Mo.; two grandchildren, Clayton Reese and Clifton Reese and his wife Amanda; and two great-grandchildren, Jaci and Katelyn.

Services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville with pastor Sid Allsbury officiating.

Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cassville.

Thomas 'Tom' Sweeney

Thomas "Tom" Sweeney, 77, of Rogers, Ark., died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Circle of Life, Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark. He was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Nevada, Mo., to John Lawrence Sweeney and Ada L. Loving Sweeney.

He proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 100 in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jackie Sweeney.

Survivors are his wife, Rheba Sweeney; one daughter, Tammie Kay Oliver and husband, Aaron of Pea Ridge, Ark.; five grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Sweeney and wife, Lorena of Webb City, Mo.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. in Stockdale-Moody Funeral Service, Rogers.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers with Pastor Jody Hingle officiating.

Burial, with military honors, will follow in Bentonville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in memory of Tom Sweeney to the American Legion Post 100, 711 West Persimmon, Rogers, AR 72756 or to Circle of Life, Legacy Village, 1201 NE Legacy Village, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services of Rogers.

