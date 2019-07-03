Jupiter is the King of the Planets

Look at it Through Powerful Telescopes at Hobbs State Park

Named after the king of the Roman gods, Jupiter is aptly labelled as it is the largest planet in our solar system. The fifth planet from the sun, Jupiter is a Giant. Its mass is two and a half times larger than that of all the other planets in our solar system combined.

Jupiter was known to the ancients, but it was Galileo who is known for studying it through a telescope and discovering its four largest moons. We have sent multiple unmanned spacecraft to Jupiter, have taken amazing photographs, and learned much about this King of the Planets.

Join us at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, for a lecture on Jupiter and its moons. After the lecture, if we have clear skies, we will head outside for a Star Party where you will be able to see Jupiter and other wonders of the night sky through the powerful telescopes of members of Sugar Creek Astronomical Society.

The event is free and open to the public.

What to Bring if you can:

• Folding chair -- one per person

• Star chart (if you have one)

• Flashlight (covered with a red cloth or red balloon)

Time: 8 p.m. Lecture

^9 p.m. Star Party, night sky viewing

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

For information on the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society: https://www.facebook.com/pg/SugarCreekAstro/

Nature painting workshop slated

Whether you've painted in the past, or if you have never held a paint brush, this is the nature painting workshop for you. Lyshell Reann Hiatt-Blech, your instructor, comes from a family of artists. She does personal art instruction as well as group workshops for all ages.

Lyshell will inspire you, and guide you step by step as you create your own nature masterpiece. Thanks to her supportive teaching techniques, even the novice painter becomes successful.

At the end of the 2-hour workshop, you will leave with new friends, new skills, and your very own painting. Included in the price of the event is everything you will need: canvas, brushes, paint, and easel.

Check or cash accepted on day of workshop: Participants must pre-register. Minimum age: 8 yrs. For more information and to register, call: 479-789-5000

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Cost: $30 per person

Gardening with native plants talk set

Do you know the important role that native plants play in the local ecosystem and what the benefits are in using native species for landscaping and in home gardens?

Perhaps you are stumped when it comes to planning your native plant garden and what you should look for when selecting which species to place in a particular location. Eric Fuselier will be at Hobbs State Park to answer your questions.

For more than a decade, Fuselier has been studying the native plants found growing wild in the Ozarks. His love of the outdoors began on the trail as an avid hiker and backpacker, but eventually he was able to put his knowledge of native plants to use in a more professional capacity while working as an environmental scientist for a local engineering firm.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from a professional how to utilize native plants at your home.

When: Sunday, July 21, 2019

Time: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

