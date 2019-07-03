Thousands of people attended the 13th annual Freedom Fest celebration in the fields around First Assembly of God on Weston Street. Free food -- hot dogs, chips and drinks, as well as watermelon, cotton candy, popcorn were provided.

Music by several different church bands entertained the crowds.

Bounce houses provided entertainment for the youngest of the event goers. A dunk tank offered cooling relief for Miss Teen Pea Ridge Raegan Bleything and others who volunteered to get dunked.

Police blocked access to a portion of Weston Street to provide safety to the many people in attendance. Vehicles were parked along the south end of Weston Street in the fields owned by Walmart, around the baseball fields, on the west side of Walmart and in the parking areas between Carr Street and Townsend Way as people awaited the fireworks display.

The event was sponsored by Pea Ridge area churches and the CMA motorcycle club. Fireworks were donated by USA Fireworks, owned by Edwin Brewer, pastor of First Assembly of God Church.

