Wednesday, July 3

12 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Tornado Siren test

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, July 4

Pea Ridge Optimist Club, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church; for information and meeting time, call Sandy Lasater at 903-6795.

6:30 p.m. -- Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Saturday, July 6

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Community Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Dark -- Movies in the Park, "Sergeant Stubby" (https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5314190/)

Monday, July 8

7 p.m. -- Cannonball 4-H Club, Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria; for information, call Tony Bauhaus at 479-366-3708.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, July 9

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

2 p.m. -- Seligman Area Senior Citizens Board meeting.

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge High School Alumni Board of Directors, Heritage Building

7 p.m. -- Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge. For information, contact Chris Snow phone 479-381-1248.

Wednesday, July 10

12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Community on 07/03/2019