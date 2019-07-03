Wednesday, June 26

7:40 a.m. Michelle Renee Millhollon, 51, Gateway, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation; failure to appear from Rogers; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; obstructing governmental operations

3:14 p.m. Jaelin Marie Lambert, 20, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Thursday, June 27

1:29 p.m. Melinda Elizabeth Hutchins, 33, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Friday, June 28

12:03 a.m. Luke Benedict Harkins, 61, Lenexa, Kan., by Pea Ridge Police, DWI

Saturday, June 29

3:11 a.m. Brittany Jean Yerton, 30, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Gravette

5:26 p.m. Jose Alfredo Torices, 20, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, felony first degree battery; engaging in violent criminal group activity (enhancement); fleeing (on foot); two counts third degree assault on a family or household member; third degree endangering the welfare of a minor; and failure to appear from Lowell

Monday, July 1

2 p.m. John Basil Corliss, 54, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI - drugs; leaving the scene of property damage accident; careless driving

