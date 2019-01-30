EVENTS

Exhibit on Folk Instrument Maker

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will open a special exhibit, Instruments of Faith: The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, Monday, Feb. 4. A lifelong resident of Hogscald Hollow in Carroll County, Ark., Stilley began making and giving away musical instruments in 1979 after God called him to the task, according to Aaron Loehndorf, collections and education specialist at the Shiloh Museum and curator of the exhibit. "Ed Stilley symbolizes much of what the Ozarks stands for: everyday people fulfilling whatever their calling may be, whether they feel qualified for not, to the best of their ability," said Loehndorf.

Instruments of Faith will feature more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments, all on loan to the museum from private collectors. The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 11, 2020.

Ozark Critters

Kids of all ages are invited to join Hobbs State Park interpreter Steve Chyrchel in an exploration of Ozark animals and animal tracks at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

History of Shrine

Independent researchers Juana Young and MaryAnn Kahmann will present a program entitled "In God's Pocket: The History of Our Lady of the Ozarks Shrine" at noon Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Established in 1942 as a Catholic chapel atop Mount Gaylor near Winslow, the church was organized due to the efforts of local women who saw the need for a church in their remote community.

Meetings at the museum

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Storytellers

The Tellers of Tales storytelling group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. All tellers and listeners are invited.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, and Monday, Feb. 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

