Preparations for construction of the new wastewater treatment plant has begun.

A project in the works for three years is nearing fruition.

"It's been out there for so long," Ken Hayes, Water Utilities Department superintendent, said, explaining that there were many situations which slowed the process with the most recent being the government shutdown. He said many people are unclear about how the project is being funded.

A Water and Sewer Department rate analysis and recommendations by Communities Unlimited was presented to the mayor on Feb. 6, 2017, in a letter by Jerry Kopke, Arkansas state coordinator of Communities Unlimited.

"They're good at this," Hayes said of the organization. "We decided to go by what they recommended."

The rate increases were broken into three phases, but Hayes recommended doing two.

"This rate study will pay for the $5.6 million," he said. The first increase went into affect in April 2017 with an ordinance approved by the City Council. The second phase was initially planned to go into affect in September 2018, but Hayes requested that be "bumped back" to September 2019 since the construction of the facility was delayed.

"What we have done with all the money we've collected, it goes into savings, as we look at what our costs were going to be," Hayes said.

The minimum charge for the first 1,000 gallons was recommended to be increased by $7 and usage charges were to increase by $1.65 implemented with two separate rate increases, Hayes explained. If a third increase is required to cover the additional funding of $2,470,000, it would go into affect in September 2020.

The minimum charge was increased by $3.50 and usage charges were increased by 85 cents/1,000 gallons for the first rate increase.

For the second increase, the minimum charge will be increased by $3.50 and the usage charge will be increased by 80 cents/1,000.

Two loans were secured to pay for the project. A loan of $5.6 million will have a payment of $20,888 per month. A loan of $2.7 million will cost $10,325 per month for total payments of $31,213 per month, Hayes said.

There were 1,882 sewer customers in December 2016 and 2,132 customers in December 2018. With that number of customers, the revenue was $22,866 per month and $25,904 per month respectively. Hayes said the income anticipated after the second rate increase should be $25,904 per month. That would be a difference in $5,309 per month from the scheduled payment of $31,213, he said, if there is no additional growth.

"We have an additional 250 customers. We grew that much in two years, so we wanted to take this into account," Hayes said. "If we leave the rates where they will be in September 2019, how will that equate?"

Hayes said he wants to wait and see what affect the growth has on the department's revenue before contemplating the third rate increase.

"This is the positive thing that's happened because this took three and a half years," he said.

Hayes said $147,700 has already been paid out of money set aside. "We've already paid it down."

"We had no idea it would be so long," he said, explaining that money has been set aside specifically for this plant regularly decreasing the financed amount.

He said an average bill is for 4,200 to 4,300 gallons of water per month.

The Water Utilities Department is an enterprise fund, Hayes said. "It's not a municipality. Rates are set based on the cost to operate the utility.

He said the current plant was built in the mid-1980s and was a good investment for its time.

"Without that plant, Pea Ridge Could never have grown to 2,000," Hayes said. "It was a good plant. A good investment."

The new plant is designed to handle the needs of the city for many years to come.

General News on 01/30/2019