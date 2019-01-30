Pea Ridge Pre-K registration for the 2019-2020 school year will be held on Friday, March 15, at the Pea Ridge School District Administration office located at 979 Weston St. Doors will open at 7 a.m.

A grant through the Endeavor Foundation will provide funding for 20 children to attend at no cost. Children who attend through the grant must meet Arkansas Better Chance (ABC) criteria to qualify for these spots. Twenty tuition-based spots will also be available and have no restrictions to apply.

Students must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2019, in order to be eligible for enrollment. A student will not be enrolled until all of the following documents have been submitted (with a complete application) AND have received a phone call from the Pre-K staff confirming that the application process is complete:

• A copy of Birth Certificate OR an official hospital record with date of birth listed

• 4 year old Health Screening (if your child has not had his/her 4-year-old screening yet, bring in his/her 3-year-old screening)

• Social Security Card

• Updated Immunization Card

ABC applicants MUST provide Income Verification (W2s, tax returns, thirty days of current pay check stubs, or notarized statement of no earned income) for each caregiver listed

Applications will be accepted upon a first come, first serve basis. Any questions, call Katie Rhine, Pea Ridge Pre-K Director, at 800-451-0608.

