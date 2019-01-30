A preliminary plat for Woodbridge Subdivision will be presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Woodbridge subdivision is east of Hayden Road, south of McNair Street, and has 36 lots.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Public hearing, home occupation request, 1683 Farrell St. (William Coker);
• Discussion amended zoning ordinance (Al Fowler).
The meeting is open to the public.
General News on 01/30/2019
Print Headline: Planners meet Feb. 5