A preliminary plat for Woodbridge Subdivision will be presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Woodbridge subdivision is east of Hayden Road, south of McNair Street, and has 36 lots.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Public hearing, home occupation request, 1683 Farrell St. (William Coker);

• Discussion amended zoning ordinance (Al Fowler).

The meeting is open to the public.

General News on 01/30/2019