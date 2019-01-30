Monday, Feb. 4

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, refried beans, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken & cheese crispito

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, diced pear or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, steamed broccoli, seasoned spiral fries, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or toasted cheese sandwich

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Breakfast: Egg & ham on English muffin, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 7

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito with cheese, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or taco salad

Friday, Feb. 8

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, cole slaw, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or fish sticks

Grades 9-12 option: Or corn dogs

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

