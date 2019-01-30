Monday, Feb. 4
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, refried beans, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken & cheese crispito
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, diced pear or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, steamed broccoli, seasoned spiral fries, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or toasted cheese sandwich
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Breakfast: Egg & ham on English muffin, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, Feb. 7
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito with cheese, garden salad, baby carrots with ranch, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or taco salad
Friday, Feb. 8
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, cole slaw, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or fish sticks
Grades 9-12 option: Or corn dogs
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 01/30/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus