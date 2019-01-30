December 2018

Call^Count^Prev.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^1^1^24

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^4^9^78

Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^15^9^108

Alarm^17^16^271

Animal bite^1^0^10

Animal call^32^31^384

Assault/ battery^1^1^20

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^4^1^16

Breaking or entering^1^2^38

Burglary^4^1^25

Business check^1^1^12

Civil call^31^49^412

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^4

Criminal mischief^7^1^55

Death investigation^3^0^7

Disturbance^12^12^123

Emergency message^0^0^3

Environmental^0^0^4

Extra patrol^3^2^37

Follow up^30^19^259

Fraud/forgery^5^3^43

Gun shots^2^0^7

Harassment/harassing communications^6^1^42

Investigation^14^12^132

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^9

Lost/found property^4^5^44

Missing person adult^1^0^6

Missing person juvenile^0^0^2

Motorist assist^14^10^137

MVC w/ entrapment^0^3^7

MVC w/ injury^1^1^47

MVC wo/ injury^12^6^104

Narcotics investigation^4^2^13

Noise complaint^0^1^35

Other^0^1^88

Overdose^0^1^10

Prowler^1^1^8

Public assist^0^0^16

Rape/sexual assault^1^1^7

Reckless driver^6^24^162

Residential structure fire^3^1^11

Road hazard^2^0^25

Runaway^0^1^25

Sex offender investigation^0^3^14

Stolen vehicle^35^3^9

Suspicious circumstance^15^38^442

Theft^2^4^104

Threats^382^1^23

Traffic stop^0^367^2948

Trespassing^1^0^10

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^10

Unlock^0^0^1

Warrant service/felony^44^1^15

Warrant service/misdemeanor^12^30^444

Welfare check^730^7^122

Total^736^685^7012

•••

Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^7^299

Citations-^4^251

Warnings-^0^29

Warrant arrests-^22^472

City ordinance-^0^82

Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^23^499

Warnings-^269^2265

Verbal-^7^56

City ordinance-^1^102

Felony criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^2^104

Warrant arrests-^1^41

Total arrests^71^1060

New cases^59^1122

Traffic stops^164^2314

•••

Editor's note: A new monthly reporting form was created by Police Department officials. This form will reflect the previous month's calls each reporting period.

General News on 01/30/2019