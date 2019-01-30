December 2018
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^1^1^24
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^4^9^78
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^15^9^108
Alarm^17^16^271
Animal bite^1^0^10
Animal call^32^31^384
Assault/ battery^1^1^20
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^4^1^16
Breaking or entering^1^2^38
Burglary^4^1^25
Business check^1^1^12
Civil call^31^49^412
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^4
Criminal mischief^7^1^55
Death investigation^3^0^7
Disturbance^12^12^123
Emergency message^0^0^3
Environmental^0^0^4
Extra patrol^3^2^37
Follow up^30^19^259
Fraud/forgery^5^3^43
Gun shots^2^0^7
Harassment/harassing communications^6^1^42
Investigation^14^12^132
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^9
Lost/found property^4^5^44
Missing person adult^1^0^6
Missing person juvenile^0^0^2
Motorist assist^14^10^137
MVC w/ entrapment^0^3^7
MVC w/ injury^1^1^47
MVC wo/ injury^12^6^104
Narcotics investigation^4^2^13
Noise complaint^0^1^35
Other^0^1^88
Overdose^0^1^10
Prowler^1^1^8
Public assist^0^0^16
Rape/sexual assault^1^1^7
Reckless driver^6^24^162
Residential structure fire^3^1^11
Road hazard^2^0^25
Runaway^0^1^25
Sex offender investigation^0^3^14
Stolen vehicle^35^3^9
Suspicious circumstance^15^38^442
Theft^2^4^104
Threats^382^1^23
Traffic stop^0^367^2948
Trespassing^1^0^10
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^2^10
Unlock^0^0^1
Warrant service/felony^44^1^15
Warrant service/misdemeanor^12^30^444
Welfare check^730^7^122
Total^736^685^7012
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^7^299
Citations-^4^251
Warnings-^0^29
Warrant arrests-^22^472
City ordinance-^0^82
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^23^499
Warnings-^269^2265
Verbal-^7^56
City ordinance-^1^102
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^2^104
Warrant arrests-^1^41
Total arrests^71^1060
New cases^59^1122
Traffic stops^164^2314
Editor's note: A new monthly reporting form was created by Police Department officials. This form will reflect the previous month's calls each reporting period.General News on 01/30/2019
