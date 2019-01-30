Warrants:

• James L. McDonald, 35, Rogers, three times failure to appear

• Trevor Randolph, 20, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Donna Michelle Suter, 48, Rogers, criminal trespass

• Norman Lawson, 46, Bentonville, fail to pay fines and costs

• Tracy Jaynell Ellison, 50, Elkins, failure to pay contempt

• Jonathan Layne Case, 22, Rogers, failure to appear

• Jalynn Mayes, 23, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Jordan J. White, 37, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Roy Hamilton, 47, Canehill, Ark., theft by receiving

• Benjamin Martinez, 51, Pea Ridge, failure to appear

• Travis Lee Clark, 40, Pea Ridge, Pea Ridge warrant

• Zachary Scott Taylor, 25, Rogers, failure to appear

• Kyle Rie Webb, 29, Bentonville, fail to pay time payments

• Tasha M. Laxton, 34, Garfield, failure to appear

• Hillrie M. Romero, 46, Rogers, failure to pay time payment

• Laura K. Landsburg, 41, Springdale, failure to pay time pay

• Justin Charles Jester, 31, Centerton, contempt fail to pay fines and costs

• Christopher A. Dixon, 21, Pea Ridge, fail to appear

• Justin W. Rodriguez, 22, Pea Ridge, on a Pea Ridge warrant

• Teresa Fisher, 51, Springdale, failure to appear

• David Scott Hutchins, 33, Garfield, failure to appear

• Jose Manuel Cruz, 19, Springdale, contempt fail to pay fines and costs

Jan. 4

8:48 p.m. A resident of Hickory Street reported a vehicle broken into. The vehicle was locked and the front driver window was broken out.

Jan. 7

1:31 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Ashlie Dawn Cates, 28, Rogers, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Jan. 14

12:08 a.m. Police had been advised to be looking for a white Dodge pickup which had been called in as driven by a reckless driver. Police stopped a white Dodge pickup truck that was headed west on Pickens. It was determined the vehicle was the one county deputies had been seeking. As a result of the investigation, Sheriff's deputies arrested Darrell Ray Booher, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with suspicion of DWI.

10:40 a.m. a resident of Mariano Road, Bentonville, reported a black trailer parked at property on Charles Street was missing.

12 p.m. A resident of Barris Lane reported she was receiving threatening text messages via cell phone.

12:21 p.m. A resident of O.D. Bancroft Lane reported damage done sometime within the past 24 hours to her 2012 Dodge Caravan. She reported she found plastic pieces laying beside her vehicle in her driveway and said the incident may have happened there.

6:20 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Darian E. Summers-Medrano, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Thursday, Jan. 17

Friday, Jan. 18

12 a.m. Police reported observing a male walking southbound on North Curtis Avenue. As a result of an investigation, police arrested Ashton Blake Hill, 30, Pea Ridge, on a warrant for violation of probation from Washington County.

Saturday, Jan. 19

1 a.m. Police were dispatched to White Oak Station in reference to a theft report involving three suspects who "had taken a large can of beer." As a result of the investigation, police arrested Blake A. Franklin, 21, Rogers, on warrants from Little Flock and Centerton; and Jacob Taylor Ward, 21, Rogers, on a warrant from Little Flock.

Sunday, Jan. 20

10:13 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Trey T. Daniels, 26, Rogers, for driving on a suspended driver's license, no insurance and fictitious vehicle license The vehicle was towed by Erwin's Wrecker Service.

Monday, Jan. 21

10:03 p.m. Police stopped a male "riding his skateboard down the middle of the street on West Pickens headed eastbound." As a result of the investigation, police arrested Eric D. Pedigo, 18, Rogers, on a Pea Ridge warrant for failure to appear.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

1:46 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Keith R. Jones, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Thursday, Jan. 24

12:35 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Easterling Road for a private property damage hit and run report. The complainant said a dark blue sport utility vehicle slid into his driveway, into his yard and barbed wire fence, breaking a strand of the fence.

1:46 p.m. A resident of Halleck Lane reported a trailer missing. The complainant said he lent it to a man whom he initially believed to be a relative.

Friday, Jan. 25

Saturday, Jan. 26

6:46 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Crystal Dawn Perez, 43, Rogers, on a warrant from Rogers Police for contempt of court.

1:27 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Nancy Feast, 54, Gravette, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; and Anthony a. Ybarra, 56, Rogers, on a warrant from Rogers for contempt, fail to pay fines and costs.

8:08 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a resident of Choate Place.

Sunday, Jan. 27

1:56 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Anthony Fernandez, 53, Bella Vista, on warrants for Little Flock. He was released to Little Flock Police.

