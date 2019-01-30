Ramona Lynne Barker

Ramona Lynne Barker, 64, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. She was born Nov. 16, 1954, to Jack Harmon Barker and Beverly June McGovney Barker.

She was a retired social worker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack Barker Jr.

Survivors are her children, Nellie Bettis and husband Thomas of Pea Ridge and Levi Thompson of Avoca, Ark.; her brother, Norman Barker and wife Laurie; sisters Beverly Ann Bottoms and husband Jack, Cheryl Jane Farris, Martha Lauren Ousley and husband John, Wendy Lee Baker and husband David, Cindy Diane Archer and husband Kevin; and five grandchildren.

Randle Ray Crawford

Randle Ray Crawford, 72, of Bentonville, Ark., died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. He was born Feb. 23, 1946, in Garfield, Ark., to Bennie Virgil Crawford and Opal Marie Dillman Crawford.

He was owner and operator of NAPA parts store in Pea Ridge for 23 years before his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed gardening and tinkering on his 1958 tractor. He was a member of Brightwater United Methodist Church,

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gale Edward Crawford.

Survivors are his wife, Judith Crawford of the home; one sister, Kirby Hamby and husband Orvil of Garfield.

Cremation arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Robert Earl Dodd

Robert Earl Dodd, 78, of Garfield, Ark., died Jan. 23, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark. He was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Wichita, Kan., to Winton Roscoe Dodd and Willanna M. Harr Dodd.

He was an insurance salesman for 33 years in Wichita before retiring and moving to the area in 2002. He loved to work with his hands fixing and making things and was always tinkering in his garage. He loved to make signs for his home, his favorite being "Doddville, Population five." He enjoyed riding his dune buggy, boating, fishing, playing the banjo and harmonica, photography, drawing and his cats. He was a family man and loved being around them to visit.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Judith Ann Dodd of the home; three daughters, Laura Jameson and husband, Eddie of Norton, Kan., Cheryl Pickett and husband, Jason of Cheney, Kan., and Julie Murry and husband, Tim of Paradise, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. Friday in Sisco Funeral Home chapel, Pea Ridge.

Service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in Sisco Funeral Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rogers Humane Society, 407 E. Nursery Road., Rogers, AR 72758; American Heart Assoc., 108 E. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72703; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517

William Clyde Edwards

William Clyde Edwards, 80, of, Bentonville, Ark., died Jan. 26, 2019, in Legacy Village Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Rogers, Ark., to Andrew Jackson Edwards and Minnie Elizabeth Neighbarger Edwards.

He was a life-long resident of this area and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Viet Nam era. He married Nancy Reed in Bentonville in 1983. He was employed at Walmart sign shop for 20 years, worked as a ranch hand at Jac's Ranch, was a cattle farmer, worked in maintenance for A-1 Pool service, and enjoyed fishing and camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jimmy Elam; three sisters, Elizabeth, Joyce and Bessie; and five brothers, Johnny, J.C., Billy, Jackie and Jessie.

Survivors are his wife, Nancy Edwards of the home; a son, Michael Edwards and wife Wendy of Carthage, Mo.; three daughters, Michelle Endicott and husband Curtis of Cartersville, Mo., Cindy Singelton and husband Jimmy of Bella Vista, Ark., Jeannie Ferguson and husband Steve of Calwell, Kan.; a brother, Robert Edwards and wife Joann of Little Kansas, Okla.; a sister, Sally Mae Fox of Springfield, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great- grandchildren.

Visitation was 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, before the service in the church.

Service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the Pea Ridge Church of Christ with Malcolm Scott officiating. Burial was in Bentonville City Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Kenneth Allen Norris

Kenneth Allen Norris, 91, of Gentry, Ark., died Jan. 23, 2019, in the VA Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Akron, Ohio, to Walter Allen and Matilda Norris.

He married Lucille Walker 58 years ago and moved from Alaska to Arkansas several years ago. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and in the Army and the Air Force during the Korean conflict.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; son, Larry; and daughter, Deborah.

Survivors include his wife, Lucille of the home; son, Gary Norris and wife Rachel of Pea Ridge, Ark.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, in First Baptist Church, Gentry.

Burial followed at Bell Cemetery, Watts, Okla.

Linda Carol Taylor

Linda Carol Taylor, 69, of Springdale, Ark., passed away Jan. 22, 2019, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Nov. 19, 1949, in Eureka Springs, Ark., the daughter of Wesley Johnson and Mary Roach.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending her time with family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sewing, crocheting, cross stitching, embroidery, planting flowers and having a green thumb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and four sisters.

Survivors are her son, Michael Scott and wife Tracy of Avoca, Ark.; daughter, Michelle Scott Tipton of Rogers; daughter, Melinda Scott Fairchild of Avoca and son, Marc Scott and wife Shawna of Avoca; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St., Rogers, AR.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in First Baptist Church in Garfield, Ark.

Interment followed at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Garfield.

Her family would like to extend great appreciation and love to Rocking Chair Inn of Springdale for 13 years of great care and friendship. Also, to the Circle of Life in Bentonville for their great care and compassion.

Judith Ann Wilson

Judith Ann Wilson, 83, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Jan. 21, 2019. She was born on Nov. 17, 1935, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Harvey Newton Tuel and Alice Bowen Tuel.

She graduated Rogers High School in 1953 and was a cheerleader. She attended Northwest Beauty College in 1957, held a variety of clerical and administrative positions including Department of State Revenue, Arkansas Western Gas Co., and Heritage Bay Condominiums, and spent her last few years as a homemaker. She was an ordained minister, passionate about serving the Lord Jesus and taking care of her family. She was a gardening enthusiast and also loved oil painting and playing Bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cynthia Jean "Cindy" Slack; and a grandson, Justin Wilson.

Survivors are her husband of 66 years, Ralph Derkey Wilson of Pea Ridge; sons, Kim Ray Wilson of Pea Ridge and Russell A. Wilson of Rogers, Ark.; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Wilson, Bryan (Kylie) Sutton and Kevin Sutton, Faith Wilson, Rece Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Tippen (Hayden) Wilson, Drew Wilson, Corra Wilson, Payton Sutton, and Jacob Sutton.

A memorial service was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.

