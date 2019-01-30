A developer approached city planning officials with a proposal for a subdivision that would be different than any currently in town.

Bart Bauer told planners at a tech review meeting recently that he is in negotiations with a landowner to purchase the property and he wants to design and build a community with a club house, swimming pool, smaller houses on smaller lots but with a "real good amenity package."

"I develop quite a bit in Bentonville and Fayetteville -- high end stuff," Bauer said.

The property in question, south of Hazelton Road, is currently zoned Agricultural 2, according to city building official Tony Townsend.

"It would be a pretty good subdivision," Bauer said. "There would be 60 something lots. It's not going to happen overnight. Multi-families, row homes, some open space -- more marketable, especially at a price point they can afford."

Planners discussed the city's master zoning plan and current ordinances including Planned Unit Developments (PUD). Bauer said he was contemplating eight units per acre for medium density and that the city's current PUD ordinance might not provide the latitude he's seeking.

"I was hoping you guys would update," Bauer said of the zoning ordinance.

"Conceptually, I think you would agree," Shane Perry, city attorney, said, "that would be a possibility."

Planners said they had been working on updating the ordinance.

