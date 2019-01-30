Land donated to the city on the west side, in Deer Meadows, may provide a new city park with walking and bicycling trails, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

A resolution was approved at a special City Council meeting in early December accepting five parcels from Volz Builders.

"The owner of Volz Builders, from Dodge City, Kan., who has Deer Meadows, had five parcels that were only remaining parcels," Crabtree said. "He's wanting to be done with it... and is willing to donate to us. He did have an appraisal. It's worth $90,000."

The lots, numbers 11, 12, 14, 17 and 18, are steep, according to city building official Tony Townsend.

"If they were built on, they would have to have walk-out basements," Townsend said. "It's kind of like Greer -- steep and rugged. It's not really suitable for building."

Crabtree said city officials have worked with the others of lot 15 about getting an easement and have visited with Parks Commission chairman Joseph Carleson who said he spoke to the Park Commission members. "They are in favor of accepting these lots," Crabtree said.

"It will be walking trails. It will take a little time to clean them up," he said.

