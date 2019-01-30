District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Jan. 22
John F. Allard, 60, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Jennifer Jo Bland, 52, criminal impersonation, guilty; resisting arrest, guilty
Thomas Arthur Brooks, 48, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of an instrument of crime, guilty
Lindsey D. Ceola-Fosse, 35, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, nol prossed
Brian L. Chadwell, 38, assault on family or household member, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty;
Westin D. Church, 20, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Richard Corley, 26, domestic battery, guilty
Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
James C. Dixon, 53, no insurance proof present , guilty
Tina C. Fletcher, 43, domestic battery, transferred
Alan Joseph Fletcher, 54, battery, nol prossed; domestic battery, nol prossed
Tina C. Fletcher, 43, violation of a no contact order, transferred
Samuel Gonzalez, 31, driving while intoxicated, guilty
Antonio J. Guyton, 38, assault on family or household member, nol prossed
Cheri L. Hobkirk, 48, failure to register or transfer, guilty
Cheri L. Hobkirk, 48, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, dismissed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; violation of protection order, guilty; drinking in public, nol prossed
Larry L. Johnson, 65, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; cruelty to animals, nol prossed
Kyle Wesley Kemp, 26, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Donna J. Laurent, 47, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Tanner Graham Maim, 21, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Christopher Allan Mann, 41, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Marcus M. Medina, 39, speeding, guilty
Allen Ray Meyer, 28, violation of protection order, guilty
Samantha Jo Meyer, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Paul Moore, 66, disorderly conduct, nol prossed
Jason Y. Ora, 31, shoplifting, guilty; violation of protection order, nol prossed; violation of protection order, guilty
Zachary T. Pund, 27, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Tessa A. Reyna, 37, stopping or parking in a prohibited specified place, not guilty
Emily O. Reynolds, 41, speeding, guilty; use of wireless phone in school zone, guilty
Whitney Schacherbauer, 28, careless prohibited driving, guilty; parking in handicapped zone, guilty
Ashten Hope Surgener, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jacob S. Tanner, 36, leaving scene of accident with property damage, guilty; no proof liability insurance, nol prossed
Harley D. Vandagriff, 22, failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Bridgett Vega, 20, minor in possession alcohol, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Amy E. Villanueva, 42, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Tommy J. Wallace, 28, no proof liability insurance, dismissed
Brian A. Willcut, 42, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to pay registration, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Cody Lee Winn, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Brandi B. Wooten, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Hunter R. Wright, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jerrod D. Wynne, 31, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
