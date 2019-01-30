District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Jan. 22

John F. Allard, 60, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Jennifer Jo Bland, 52, criminal impersonation, guilty; resisting arrest, guilty

Thomas Arthur Brooks, 48, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of an instrument of crime, guilty

Lindsey D. Ceola-Fosse, 35, driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, nol prossed

Brian L. Chadwell, 38, assault on family or household member, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty;

Westin D. Church, 20, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Richard Corley, 26, domestic battery, guilty

Zackery Taylor Devereaux, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

James C. Dixon, 53, no insurance proof present , guilty

Tina C. Fletcher, 43, domestic battery, transferred

Alan Joseph Fletcher, 54, battery, nol prossed; domestic battery, nol prossed

Tina C. Fletcher, 43, violation of a no contact order, transferred

Samuel Gonzalez, 31, driving while intoxicated, guilty

Antonio J. Guyton, 38, assault on family or household member, nol prossed

Cheri L. Hobkirk, 48, failure to register or transfer, guilty

Cheri L. Hobkirk, 48, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, dismissed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; violation of protection order, guilty; drinking in public, nol prossed

Larry L. Johnson, 65, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; cruelty to animals, nol prossed

Kyle Wesley Kemp, 26, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Donna J. Laurent, 47, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Tanner Graham Maim, 21, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Christopher Allan Mann, 41, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Marcus M. Medina, 39, speeding, guilty

Allen Ray Meyer, 28, violation of protection order, guilty

Samantha Jo Meyer, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Paul Moore, 66, disorderly conduct, nol prossed

Jason Y. Ora, 31, shoplifting, guilty; violation of protection order, nol prossed; violation of protection order, guilty

Zachary T. Pund, 27, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Tessa A. Reyna, 37, stopping or parking in a prohibited specified place, not guilty

Emily O. Reynolds, 41, speeding, guilty; use of wireless phone in school zone, guilty

Whitney Schacherbauer, 28, careless prohibited driving, guilty; parking in handicapped zone, guilty

Ashten Hope Surgener, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jacob S. Tanner, 36, leaving scene of accident with property damage, guilty; no proof liability insurance, nol prossed

Harley D. Vandagriff, 22, failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Bridgett Vega, 20, minor in possession alcohol, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Amy E. Villanueva, 42, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Tommy J. Wallace, 28, no proof liability insurance, dismissed

Brian A. Willcut, 42, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, nol prossed; failure to pay registration, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Cody Lee Winn, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Brandi B. Wooten, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Hunter R. Wright, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jerrod D. Wynne, 31, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

