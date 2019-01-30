Benton County will host 10 town hall meetings throughout the county ahead of the county-wide election on March 12. These meetings will focus on the upcoming 1/8-cent sales tax vote for funding the Benton County Circuit Courts facility. They will include a presentation on the courthouse history, current challenges, proposed solutions, funding of the project, early voting dates and locations.

"Since this is a county election, we see it as our responsibility to inform the voters on the issue at hand," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. "The idea and need to modernize our courts facility dates back decades. We look forward to communicating with voters on the issue in the upcoming meetings."

NEBCO Town Hall Meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 NEBCO Station 1 Community Room 14639 S Wimpy Jones Rd., Garfield Pea Ridge Town Hall Meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 Pea Ridge City Hall 977 Weston St., Pea Ridge

All citizens are invited to attend the town hall meetings which can be found below.

For information, contact communications director Channing Barker at (479) 721-3364.

