TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

The 2019 Colors Day Court maids and escorts posed with queen Hollyn Davis, center, who was crowned Friday, Jan. 25, during Colors Day ceremonies. She was escorted by Landon Allison. From left, Will Feemster and Katherine Swope, Sander Van der Veen and Leala Sorrell, Trey Anderson and Bailey Johnson, attendants Max Thetford and Braeley Cooper, Allison and Davis, Nick Coble and Gabby Adams, Alex Wilkerson and Maria Socha, and Carson Rhine and Callie Ketcher.

Miss Pea Ridge 2018 MaKenzie Shirley was accompanied by attendants Max Thetford and Braeley Cooper. Thetford, 4, is the son of Ryan and Bethany Thetford and grandson of Michael and Susan Coble of Pea Ridge and Jr. and LaRay Thetford of Seligman, Mo. He has one younger brother, Jet. Max loves to perform. He loves being outside and anything to do with football or basketball. When he grows up he wants to be a police officer. His favorite thing of all is to cheer on No. 21 Uncle Nick Coble of the Pea Ridge Blackhawks. Cooper is the daughter of Anthony and Shae Cooper and granddaughter of Jeff and Brenda Fuller. She attends kindergarten in Pea Ridge. She likes to ride bikes, dance, try new things and help others. She loves Cinderella, dogs, gum, her uncle Ten-Ten, Mama's dumplins and Daddy's popcorn and to talk and talk and talk!

Miss Pea Ridge 2018 MaKenzie Shirley presented roses, a sash and a crown to Hollyn Davis, Colors Day Queen 2019, Friday night as the culmination of the Colors Day Ceremony. Davis was escorted by Landon Allison.

Community on 01/30/2019