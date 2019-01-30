Tuesday, Jan. 22

2:14 p.m. Kayden Brake Miniard, 26, Seligman, Mo., Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear from Benton County; felony failure to appear from Benton County

2:25 p.m. Andrea Pierce, 20, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear

2:46 p.m. Blake Maxwell Palmer, 27, Seligman, Mo., Rogers Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear

Wednesday, Jan. 23

10:08 p.m. Troy Allen Lupica, 47, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear

Thursday, Jan. 24

11:24 p.m. Spencer Lee King, 30, Garfield, by BCSO, felony conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine-cocaine

Friday, Jan. 25

9:51 p.m. David Scott Hutchins, 33, Garfield, by Rogers Police, failure to appear from Rogers; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; and contempt from Little Flock

Saturday, Jan. 26

3:06 p.m. Nancy Ellen Feast, 54, Gravette, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance

7:22 p.m. Jessica Marie Beaudry, 27, Garfield, by BCSO, felony commercial burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; and two counts theft of property

Monday, Jan. 28

2:17 a.m. Hunter James Fogle, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and felony failure to appear from Benton County

General News on 01/30/2019