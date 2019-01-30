RUSSELLVILLE -- Six Arkansas Tech University students are participating in ATU's first leadership minor capstone course during the spring 2019 semester.

Ashton Mondy of Pea Ridge, Beth Ann Delano of Norman, Okla., Desaree Eaton of Elsie, Mich., Jamison Hale of Russellville, Jacob Loomis of Bryant and Jayson Simmons of Little Rock are taking the class under the instruction of Aubrey Holt, director of campus life at ATU.

The ATU leadership minor is a result of a collaboration between the ATU College of Education, Leadership Tech and the ATU Division of Student Affairs.

Required courses to complete the 18-hour minor focus on an introduction to leadership, ethical decision making in leadership roles, the development of leadership skills relative to group dynamics and a leadership internship. There are also six hours of electives within the ATU leadership studies minor.

Learning objectives for the minor include:

• To gain exposure to leadership opportunities available in academic and co-curricular areas at Arkansas Tech;

• To identify leadership theories and how to put those theories into practical application inside and outside of the college environment;

• To develop a personal philosophy of ethical leadership;

• To understand diversity and cultural influences on leadership and the impacts on our communities;

• To recognize traits and characteristics that make individuals successful in leadership;

• To learn how to understand the change process and what it means to be a leader of change;

• To interact with others and understand how group dynamics influence leadership;

• To identify the principles of service learning and to implement those practices into action.

Visit www.atu.edu/education/leadership-minor.php to learn more.

Community on 01/30/2019