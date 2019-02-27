The basketball season has come to a close here on the Ridge. Though it came a little sooner than fans would have liked, the season was perhaps the best one ever for the combined efforts of the boys' and girls' programs.

All told, the two programs compiled an overall 46-15 won-loss record, the second best in the 4A-1 behind Harrison's current mark of 47-12. Harrison is a longtime 5A class member with an enrollment 33 percent larger than Pea Ridge (604-456). The girls finished with an outstanding 23-7 mark, just slightly better than the boys' 23-8 final record.

Had the AAA left the classifications alone, this would have been even more a banner year for the 'Hawks with the former 5A schools dominating the 4A this year. I predict that the 4A state finalists in basketball this year will have come from the old 5A.

Here are the combined 4A-1 team results, adding the boys and girls win totals together.

4A-1 combined

Basketball records

1. Harrison^47-12^.796

2. Pea Ridge^46-15^.754

3. Farmington^43-18^.704

4. Berryville^36-22^.672

5. Gravette^25-28^.471

6. Huntsville^26-30^.464

7. Prairie Grove^17-29^.369

8. Gentry^18-32^.360

9. Shiloh^12-38^.240

There were many highlights from the past season with trophies won in every invitational tournament in which the boys and girls participated, mostly first-place championships.

The girls had the distinction of having beaten three of the four teams that are playing in the state tournament this week that were from the region. The girls' program under Heath Neal has made steady progress in their climb from the losing records of recent years. Even after their early exit from the North Region, they are still ranked the No. 6 team in the state and deserved a spot in the state tournament. However, the power teams in the 4A this year are nearly all from northwest Arkansas. Only Batesville has a high ranked team that isn't from the northwest.

A lot of talented seniors are leaving the respective folds due to graduation this spring, but I have a feeling that will still be strong in 2020.

Looking back over the season, there were two big shots that were made by Pea Ridge athletes that led to victories though neither one won a game.

First of all, back on Jan.29, the Lady 'Hawks were trailing league-leading Farmington by 3 points with 3 seconds left in the game. Gabby Adams took the inbounds pass, moved down court then tossed in the game-tying trey as the clock ran out. Oddly enough, one sports observer took issue with the way she dribbled and the way she shot, which struck me as rather, I don't know, weird?

I remember when Tim Tebow was quarterbacking the Denver Broncos where he had an excellent win/loss record, leading his team to an upset win in the playoffs. Incredibly to me, people cited him for not having a proper throwing motion, and other nit picky things that I consider generally irrelevant. He got the job done. He got it done for Florida where he won the Heisman twice with the same "faulty" style.When Ken Hatfield coached the Razorbacks years ago, he routinely won over 80 percent of his games, but he was faulted for his "style." He didn't throw enough, wasn't flashy enough, but he did win.

Eventually Hatfield left Fayetteville because of the pressure he was receiving from pundits and administrators to liven things up. It was a long time before the 'Hawks even approached his level of success in football and the two times the team looked like they were on the edge of success something derailed it.

Back to Gabby's shot, her feat tied the game which gave the Hawks a chance to win in overtime which they did. That win was the difference in capturing the West Division title of the 4A-1 Conference.

Now to the boys, I think the shot of the year was the shot Nick Coble hit against Huntsville in the recent district playoffs. Just a scant few seconds were left in that game, and the Eagles knew the 'Hawks were going to try and get the ball to Coble in the corner. Wes Wales made an excellent pass to get it to Coble, and the senior forward ducked the frantic defenders to rip a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. The 'Hawks went on to win that game, made possible by the buzzer beater.

Going back to some of the sports writing I have seen lately, I am afraid that there has developed a blurring of the roles of sports reporters and sports columnists. I read a piece (news story) where the reporter observed that a player made a shot from the "wrong hand." There is no wrong hand. A good player works on making both hands weapons when it comes to dribbling and even shooting.

I suppose with the major news media in our country mixing opinion with hard news (if I think it, it must be true kind of thought patterns), it was bound to spill over into sports reporting.

As our president would say, "sad."

4A-1 District

Sports power?

Has the 4A-1 district of which Pea Ridge is a now longtime member, become a sports power?

Just two and a half years ago, three of the four state football playoff semi-finalists were from the 4A-1 (Pea Ridge, Shiloh, and Prairie Grove).

Conference volleyball teams (Berryville and Shiloh) were state powers.

Most recently, the league has developed into a girls track power with Pea Ridge dominating the last three state indoor/outdoor meets. Gravette was the state runner-up behind Pea Ridge earlier this month. The Blackhawk boys are the class of boys 4A-1 track with a second and two third-place finishes in state competition.

I was surprised to learn last week that three of the top five wrestling teams in the state hail from the old 4A-1. Berryville finished a scant 3 points behind Pulaski (208-205) to finish second in the state tournament with Shiloh close behind in third place (199) and Gentry finishing 5th in the state with 127.

Having gone to a school (Monett, Mo.) with a wrestling program, I am convinced of its possible value to a school's overall athletic program. Maybe someday there may be a team here on the Ridge.

If there were an all-sports trophy given for the 4A-1 District, the 'Hawks would win it hands down with fantastic results in nearly every sport competed in. I think there would be a good argument to be made defending Pea Ridge as the best sports program in the state in 4A with so many highly-ranked teams.

It seems that every dominating major sport school is really lousy in what some call the "minor" sports. Baptist Prep, for example, had the best basketball team in the state in 4A for three years but their football team was ranked 48th out of 48. Warren, a noted football power, is not especially proficient in other sports.

Now that's cool

It is cool to hit a home run in college.

It is more cool to hit a homer with someone on base. It is even more cool to hit one out with two runners on the bases. It is way cooler to hit one into the bleachers with the bases full.

The coolest thing of all is to do all of the above in the same game? Razorback softball player Danielle Gibson did all of the above in the Hogs' 15-3 victory over Southern Illinois this past weekend. She is only the sixth NCAA player to ever hit four home runs in the same softball game. I would bet dollars to donuts that no one has ever hit for the home run cycle like Gibson did.

The 12th-ranked Razorbacks have the highest ranking ever going into a season. Their ranking matches the Razorbacks men's team which is also 12th ranked.

The men finished second in the College World Series in 2018, and would have won the national title had the Hogs not have flubbed the third out in the ninth inning when they had the lead. A pop fly fell between three players that would have clinched the championship.

The Razorbacks are just back from a successful trip to sunny California where they took two of three from Southern California University. They had a sweep of the game in hand when they led by 2 in the last inning with the Trojans down to their last out. Like Yogi Berra often said, "It ain't over til its over." Southern Cal scored three runs to win that contest on a home run.

•••

