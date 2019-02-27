Senior night is celebrated the evening of the last home game of the season. During Senior Night for basketball season, seniors from basketball, cross country and cheer were recognized. Students recognized included:

Basketball, boys

Landon Allison

Trey Anderson

Nick Coble

Will Feemster

Carson Rhine

Alex Wilkerson

Basketball, girls

Hollyn Davis

Katelyn Swope

Gabby Adams

Maria Socha

Meredith Mitchell

Cross Country, girls

Emma Stein

Cross Country, boys

Ian Campbell

Shaed Cates

Cooper Elliott

Connor Escajeda

Will Feemster

Leanza Norris

Logan Swadley

Sander Van der Veen

Alex Wilkerson

Cheerleaders

Makenzie Shirley

Callie Ketcher

Nicole Turner

Devin Mathis

