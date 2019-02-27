Senior night is celebrated the evening of the last home game of the season. During Senior Night for basketball season, seniors from basketball, cross country and cheer were recognized. Students recognized included:
Basketball, boys
Landon Allison
Trey Anderson
Nick Coble
Will Feemster
Carson Rhine
Alex Wilkerson
Basketball, girls
Hollyn Davis
Katelyn Swope
Gabby Adams
Maria Socha
Meredith Mitchell
Cross Country, girls
Emma Stein
Cross Country, boys
Ian Campbell
Shaed Cates
Cooper Elliott
Connor Escajeda
Will Feemster
Leanza Norris
Logan Swadley
Sander Van der Veen
Alex Wilkerson
Cheerleaders
Makenzie Shirley
Callie Ketcher
Nicole Turner
Devin Mathis
