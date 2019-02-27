School officials said the safe room has an occupancy limit of 864 persons. The room automatically unlocks when Central Communications sounds the tornado warning siren. Rules and procedures are:

• Safe room doors automatically unlock with the first "tornado warning" siren

• Safe room closes when the "tornado warning" expires

• Safe Room is not designed to accommodate pets

• Safe room and school campuses are smoke/alcohol/drug free facilities according to Arkansas

law

• Safe room doors are to remain closed at all times

Priority Occupation

• Students and school staff have first priority during the school day

• Safe room opens after school hours for community shelter during tornado warnings

General Information

• The Safe room manager will be wearing a manager in charge vest

• He or she has access to severe weather information and can answer questions

• The Safe room is not stocked with food, cots, pillows or blankets

• When the tornado warning has expired, the safe room manager will close the facility

Rules

• No pets

• No weapons

• No alcohol/drugs/tobacco products

• No running/horseplay

• Only minimal personal property

• No repeated entries/exits

