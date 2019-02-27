School officials said the safe room has an occupancy limit of 864 persons. The room automatically unlocks when Central Communications sounds the tornado warning siren. Rules and procedures are:
• Safe room doors automatically unlock with the first "tornado warning" siren
• Safe room closes when the "tornado warning" expires
• Safe Room is not designed to accommodate pets
• Safe room and school campuses are smoke/alcohol/drug free facilities according to Arkansas
law
• Safe room doors are to remain closed at all times
Priority Occupation
• Students and school staff have first priority during the school day
• Safe room opens after school hours for community shelter during tornado warnings
General Information
• The Safe room manager will be wearing a manager in charge vest
• He or she has access to severe weather information and can answer questions
• The Safe room is not stocked with food, cots, pillows or blankets
• When the tornado warning has expired, the safe room manager will close the facility
Rules
• No pets
• No weapons
• No alcohol/drugs/tobacco products
• No running/horseplay
• Only minimal personal property
