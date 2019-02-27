50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 9

Thursday, Feb. 27, 1969

The Pea Ridge City council announced this week that it is still working toward the purchase of a badly-needed fire truck. The council announced last year that it would start setting aside all possible revenue from the volunteer fire assessment dues toward the purchase of a truck. The old, original truck was first equipped as well as possible to serve the community until such a time as the second truck could not be obtained. The council has made a study of what a fire truck for the city would cost, and it is expected that about $6,000 will be needed as a down payment on a truck that is expected to cost about $16,000 equipped. Much discussion and anxiety has taken place in council meetings over the fire truck situation in Pea Ridge. The City Council members feel torn over their obligation to residents within the city and obligation as a good neighbor to those bordering the city.

Concerning the Pea Ridge school situation, note "An informed populace is not apt to be unsympathetic toward so important a need as our schools." The Arkansas Department of Education obviously feels the same way. In the department's February issue of it news magazine, this point is mentioned. For instance, in the editorial content, we find this thought: "Local critics of education might become its warmest champions if they become involved as participants in decision-making. School administrators should strive to achieve 'total involvement' of the community. Educate the public as to the needs of education, how it is governed, and it relationship to the community."

Learning to love books and all the wonderful worlds they unfold are some of the activities taking place at the Pea Ridge Kindergarten during storybook time. Among other things the children learn is the responsibility of picking up after themselves. There is also time for reading readiness, science observation, numbers, and refreshment time. The pledge of allegiance to the flag is a daily part of the schedule. Now in its second year, the kindergarten was started by interested mothers last year. Mrs. Donald King is the present teacher. There are 15 youngsters enrolled. The kindergarten is made up of children who will be ready to start school in the fall. Mothers set aside the first Monday morning of each month for a meeting. Classes are held each school day from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the basement of the Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1979

County Judge Al Norwood's office reports that responses to the query in the Graphic Scene about whether Lee Town Road should be made into a bypass for Arkansas Highway 72 state road, or left a county road, are now running about four to one in favor of the state road alternative. The Graphic Scene saw letters in the judge's office on the other side, but, since none of the letter writers has sent a carbon to the paper or given permission to reprint them in full, we've just take excerpts from some of the letters and cannot identify the writers since their letters are considered personal private communications unless permission is granted the paper to reprint them. In addition to letters, which Judge Norwood requested through the note in the Graphic Scene, the office reports receiving phone calls and visits from people concerned with many of the county's roads, including Lee Town. However, he explained, it is difficult to keep track of phone calls, who they come from and which road they discussed. He repeats his request that communications to his office on this particular road be put in writing and signed by the person expressing his or her opinion.

The Pea Ridge City Council, in a special meeting Monday, approved the expenditure of approximately $3,000 for the purchase of property needed to allow the city to construct its sewer expansion lines, and approved a new financial arrangement for the purchase of the new police car. A revision of the original financing plan for the purchase of a new police car was approved with the lease/purchase agreement (one year) for the car to be with the Bank of Pea Ridge. The car is to be purchased from Randall-Sanders Ford, Rogers.

Construction of the remainder of Twelve Corners/Gann Ridge roads is assured with the delivery of $109,000 by Benton County to the state Highway Department and the opening of bids today in Little Rock. County Judge Al Norwood told the Graphic Scene that he personally hand delivered the Benton county check to John Kizer, state aid engineer, Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, in Little Rock. After the letting of the bid, Judge Norwood added, the construction firm, or Benton County, winning the contract will have 100 working days from the time the project is started to complete it.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 9

Thursday, Mar. 2, 1989

Mail brings surprises, just ask Leroy Cowan, minister at Pea Ridge Church of Christ, who is not accustomed to receiving mail from Nigeria. He was, therefore, a bit curious recently when Pea Ridge Postmaster Stanley Buttry handed him an open envelope from Lagos, Nigeria, addressed to the "director" of the Church of Christ in Pea Ridge. The only problem was that there was nothing in the envelope. Cowan said, "I received it with apologies from the postmaster, because there was nothing in it." He said that the envelope was well beaten up. Cowan said, "On the next day, I got a Postal Service envelope from Dallas with the letter in it; they said that it was found loose." The letter was from Olufunmi Samuel Truejamof, 25 Benedict Square, Suru-Lere, Lagos. The author of the letter was requesting the issuance of a new certificate of completion for a correspondence Bible course she had take because she had been married and her name had changed. The course, Cowan said, was conducted by Linda Haugh, wife of Treva Haugh, who was preaching at Pea Ridge Church of Christ at that time.

It was standing room only last Saturday night at Lloyd Peterson Gymnasium in Decatur when the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks met the Decatur Lady Bulldogs for the 1-A District tournament title. It was a game which by most standards was a little drawn out. It lasted two hours; there were 66 fouls and 81 free throws. This only served to demonstrated the determination of the Lady 'Hawks. They emerged victorious, defeating Decatur 84-61. For the first time ever, the Lady Blackhawks have won at least 23 games in one season. They were 23-4 on the year following the district tournament.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 9

Thursday, Mar. 4, 1999

The sights, sounds and smells of the Civil War will come alive at Pea Ridge National Military Park as the park observes the 137th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge. Living history interpreters representing Union infantry and pro-Confederate Missouri State Guard will establish camps near Elkhorn Tavern where they will present talks and demonstrations throughout the weekend. Pea Ridge National Military Park was authorized to preserve the site of and commemorate the March 1862 Civil War battle that helped Union forces gain control of Missouri.

According to the Chamber, the spring banners have been ordered and Banner Bearers are still needed. The goal for the spring banners is just eight banners from being completed. A total of 58 banners are needed to reach the goal for all four seasons.

"We ere going to buy one horse; that's how the whole thing started," said Maureen Scurozo of Garfield. Four years later, the Scurozo farm looks like a zoo, with 21 horses, five donkeys, numerous goats, sheep, ducks, pigs, llamas\ and a dozen house animals, numbering around 100. The Tiny Timers Horse Rescue farm is located in the very northeast corner of Benton County and consists of three dwellings. When asked how they went from wanting one horse to what they have now, Maureen said, "Well, the first horse turned out to be an abuse case, had been beaten and neglected, and it just went on from there." The Sucrose's plan to start adopting out the horses that have been successfully rehabilitated.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 9

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2009

Random drug testing for students will be one of the items considered by Pea Ridge School Board members at the regular meeting. The meeting is in the media room of the high school. Also on the agenda are two out-of-state trips, one for the fifth grade to Tulsa and a choir trip to Eureka, Mo. Other items on the agenda include: review of the consent agenda; alternative learning environment contract for 2009-2010 year; update on the construction of the new Primary School; recommendations for renewal of certified teacher contracts; American Recovery and Investment Act/Legislative update; and first reading of amended board policies.

The VAS office is empty. The doors are locked. The pagers carried for years by Jeff and Missy Mason have been turned in. As they locked the doors for the last time at the office of the Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County Tuesday afternoon, the Masons drove away with heavy hearts. They took the keys, along with their resignations, to board treasurer Sharon Barnett.

One of the oldest established communities in Benton County is celebrating its heritage with a grand opening of a museum housing relics from its past in a historic building just north of the downtown intersection. The Pea Ridge Historical Museum ribbon cutting is set for Saturday, March 7, followed by grand-opening festivities. Pea Ridge is one of the oldest communities in the county with a date of Aug. 6, 1850, for the establishment of its post office, said Mary Durand, president of the Pea Ridge Historical Society.

