Three more candidates for Pea Ridge chief of police have submitted their resumes, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

The newest applicants are Curt Drake, current chief of police of Goodman, Mo.; Christopher Kelley, currently captain with Gravette Police Department; and Clela Eggebrecht, former Pea Ridge Police sergeant, currently in Brownwood, Texas.

As of Tuesday, the total number of candidates was 20. Of those, two are current officers and three are former officers with the Pea Ridge Police Department.

Crabtree said he will accept applications until Feb. 28. He said he may consider asking police chiefs from other agencies to assist in reviewing the applications.

Ryan Walker was appointed police chief in 2015 by Crabtree after he served as interim chief.

In 1995, when Crabtree was hired as police chief, he was interviewed by the City Council.

Capt. Chris Olson was named interim chief by Crabtree effective Dec. 1, 2018, after Walker submitted his resignation Nov. 5, effective Dec. 1. Olson said he had not decided whether to apply for the chief's position.

