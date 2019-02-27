Two home occupation requests and a rezoning request will be considered by the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday, March 5. there is also a final plat for Elkhorn Ridge Phase III on the agenda.

A special meeting to consider a rezoning request for 55 acres and 5.8 acres on the north side of Hazelton Road will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

Regular meeting • 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 Special meeting & public hearing • 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 Pea Ridge City Hall 975 Weston St.

The agenda for the regular meeting, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, includes:

• Public Hearing Rezone A-1 to C-1 1650 Slack St. (First Baptist Church)

New Business

• Rezone A-1 to C-1 1650 Slack St. (First Baptist Church)

• Home occupation request 1117 Nemett Dr. (Adrienne Terrazas)

• Home occupation request 170 Patton St. (James Dixon)

• Lot split 2450 Hayden Rd. (Kenneth and Judy Greene)

• Final plat Elkhorn Ridge Phase III

A preliminary plat for Woodbridge Subdivision, tabled in January, was presented to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting and approved at the regular February meeting. Specifics of the plan for the subdivision which is east of Hayden Road, south of McNair Street, and has 36 lots were discussed at a tech review meeting. The developer made all corrections requested by city officials.

In other business during the February meeting, planners:

• Tabled the public hearing, home occupation request, 1683 Farrell St. (William Coker), as no one appeared to present the request;

• Discussed the amended zoning ordinance and agreed to schedule a meeting to complete the ordinance.

General News on 02/27/2019