At 8 a.m. Friday, the new online grocery pickup will begin at the Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market.

There will be a grand opening/ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. with city and business leaders as well as vendors, according to store manager Tim Costello, who said "characters" such as Mr. Peanut and Mr. Pringles will be there. The grand opening celebration is scheduled to last until noon.

"I think it's awesome," Costello said of the new service being offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week in Pea Ridge.

"It will make it more convenient for anybody who is struggling to come into the store," he said, explaining that whether it's a mother with children, people who have difficulty getting out of their vehicle, or busy people who don't have time to spend an hour shopping between running to sporting events. "It's good for people who want to grab munchies and don't want to get into regular clothes."

Costello said associates at Pea Ridge have been practicing for three weeks "to make them super highly refined." He said there are videos on the Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market Facebook page to teach people how to use the online shopping.

"We've got a big basket for the very first customer," he said. There will also be gift bags for customers on the first day.

"This is the future and forward momentum of Walmart -- it's an omni-channel experience," Costello said explaining that they will meet the customer "in the store, at the curb, at their front door or in their refrigerator."

For customers wanting to participate in the online grocery pickup, they may either go to Walmart.com/grocery or download the Walmart grocery app. He said paying is all done online as well.

"Any associate in the store can walk them through it," Costello said of learning how to use the app.

Costello said time slots are shown online and customers select their time.

"It's really advantageous to plan ahead," he said, explaining that it can take four to five hours from ordering to pickup depending on available slots.

According to Michael Bender, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, of Walmart Global eCommerce: "A grocery drive-up service, whether you only need a few things, or you actually need several things but only have a few minutes to get them ... is a fantastic convenience."

"It's all the convenience of a specially trained personal shopper, plus the things you'd expect from Walmart: the same low prices we offer every day in our local stores; no extra fees or charges; and the ability to place an order by 10 a.m. and pick it up the very same day," Bender said.

With 70 percent of the U.S. population living within five miles of an existing Walmart store, this is an idea that simply makes sense for Walmart.

"We have the locations already in place, and with the website and mobile app expertise, are able to combine those things in a way that helps customers save time and still take advantage of everyday low prices," Bender concluded.

Visit Walmart.com/grocery to learn more and place an order -- and receive $10 off the first purchase by using the code REALEASY during checkout, Bender said.

