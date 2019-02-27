Geraldine Ray Gilbertson

Geraldine Ray Gilbertson, 76, of Seligman, Mo., and long-time resident of northwest Ark., died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 4, 1943, to Raymond Floyd Mitchell and Lily Kathryn Rodgers Mitchell in Benton County, Ark.

While she was still an infant, her mother died and she was raised with love by her father and stepmother, Phoebe Jean Napier Mitchell, both of whom preceded her in death.

For many years, she owned and operated a bookkeeping and tax service, from which she retired, and enjoyed working with her clients. She was also a breeder of boxers. Her family will always remember her love of Elvis, playing bingo, dancing, going to the casino and reading. But, the time shared with her family was always the best.

Survivors include her daughters, JerriAnn Tindle (Scott) of Fayetteville, Ark., Diana Kinyon (Ronald) of Siloam Springs, Ark., Kathy Lammi (Neal) of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Trish Bowden of Seligman, Mo.; her son, Michael Bowden of Rogers, Ark. ; her sister, Linda Barnes (Bill) of Anderson, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members; business associates and dear friends.

A memorial celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers, Ark.

Interment will follow in Bentonville, Ark., Cemetery.

An online guest book is available at www.RollinsFuneral.com.

Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers is charge of arrangements.

Mildred Faye Haught

Mildred Faye Haught, 86, of Seligman, Mo., died Feb. 23, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Lamar, Ark., to Raymond Guy Whitworth and Eva Leona Chesser Whitworth.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, flower gardening and cooking. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Pea Ridge and later in Neosho.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Floyd Rusher; second husband, Doyle Roller; third husband, Treva Haught; a son, Kenneth Rusher; a brother, Ronny Whitworth; and two sisters, Lola Degler and Carolyn Whitworth.

Survivors are two sons, Keith Rusher of Avoca and Paul Rusher of Jacket, Mo.; a daughter, Paula Gilbertson, of Rogers; a brother, Charles Whitworth of Trafalgar, Ind.; two sisters, Doris Daugherty of Franklin, Ind., and Juanita Thompson of Morgantown, Ind.; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in Sisco Funeral Home.

Service is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in Pea Ridge Church of Christ with Danny Boggs officiating.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Delbert Bryson Sisco

Delbert Bryson Sisco, 75, of Huntsville, Ark., died Feb. 20, 2019, at Autumn Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Ark. He was born July 15, 1943, at Berryville to George Washington Sisco and Mary Frances Wright Sisco.

He was a dozier operator for 20 years employed by Fulton Sanitation, farmed Dream Valley Ranch in Rogers, Ark., in the early '70s worked for Nelson Funeral Service in Berryville where he drove the ambulance and was a gravedigger and set-up man. He was a master fiddle player, played guitar and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Mae Rusher Sisco; three sisters, Oma Brewer, Ival Harviston and Opal Sweden; and three brothers, Carthy Sisco, A.J. Sisco and Dayton Sisco.

Survivors are three daughters, Carla Barrios (Esmeraldo) of Pea Ridge, Ark., Donna Sisco Thibodeaux of Springdale, Ark., and Diana Underhill of Rogers; one son, Wade Sisco (Sam Radwine) of Los Angeles, Calif.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Troy Sisco of Cassville, Mo., and Harold Sisco of Rogers; two sisters, Alta Mae Madewell of Huntsville and Bell McCarter of Reed Springs, Mo.

Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Little Flock Cemetery.

There was no visitation.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Jayne Carr Throneberry

Barbara Jayne Carr Throneberry, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 23, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on July 1, 1936.

She would go on to make a number of places her home throughout her life. Completing the registered nurse program in 1957 at Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Newark, N.J., and earning a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences Cum Laude in 1986 from Chapman University in Orange, Calif., she found tremendous satisfaction and pride in her work as an OR surgical, obstetrical, labor and delivery, and reproductive nurse for over 40 years.

Her rapier wit was unrivaled and brought infinite joy to everyone who came into contact with her. She loved the beach, art, film, an eclectic variety of music, gardening, bird watching, doing needlework and word puzzles, spending time with family, and rooting for the New York Yankees.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Merna Belle and William Clifton Throneberry, and her biological father, Robert Wayne Carr.

Survivors are her six children, Torin Finney (Jill), Tara Malloy (John), Tal Finney, Tanya Reader (Mark), Treg Finney (Shannon), and Díre McCain (Rick); her 10 grandchildren Ryan, Luke, Caity, Colt, Brittany, Brandon, Caiden, Talia, Brigid, and Liam; her brother Dale (Jane) and his son, Jared.

Services will be held in Normandy, Tenn., on March 23, 2019, and in California with location and date to be determined.

Local arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Obits on 02/27/2019