GARFIELD -- Hundreds of people attended the 15th annual Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cook-off Saturday, Feb. 23, in the community room at NEBCO Station 1.

Winners were selected by people's choice awards for best tasting chili and for best booth presentation.

15th Annual NEBCO FIRE-EMS Chili Cook-Off awards were presented to:

• 1st Place Best Chili -- Lumpy's Truck'N Chili, Scott House, cook

• 2nd Place --Brightwater Memorial United Methodist, Raymond Weston, cook

• 3rd Place -- Freedom Bank, Carolyn Bell, cook

Best Booth Presentation

• Make it Clean -- Ramona Cagle and Peggy Fowler, cooks

Sponsors and cooks competing in the annual community event were Lumpy's Truck'N Chili, Scott House, cook; Gateway Chapel, Pam Trevarton, cook; Dawn's Vinyl Designs, Dawn Fuller, cook; Boundless Grace Baptist Church, Jim Teeselink, cook; Overstreet Financial, Don Overstreet, cook; Brightwater Memorial Methodist Church, Raymond Weston, cook; Make it Clean, Ramona Cagle and Peggy Fowler, cooks; Beaver Lake Realty, Steve Sohosky, cook; Arvest Bank of Pea Ridge, Dustin Mabry, cook; Handy Services, Dan Simpson, cook; and Freedom Bank of Southern Missouri, Carolyn Bell, cook.

Community on 02/27/2019