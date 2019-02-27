In my early years, most of the houses I was familiar with were built sometime between 1880 and 1925. Our own farmhouse north of Pea Ridge was an even older house, which may have been built before the Civil War. Not many houses were built during the 1930s or early 1940s because of the Great Depression and World War II. Home construction only began again after 1946. It was in 1946 and in the early 1950s that I noticed new store buildings going up in Pea Ridge and new houses being built around town. We built our new house on the farm in 1953. The early 1950s also saw Pea Ridge getting a city water system, a volunteer fire department, a modernized telephone system, and other wonderful advances.

Our old farmhouse, I think, was characteristic of ordinary houses from the period of time before 1900, in that both ends of the house had chimneys suitable for using wood stoves for heating and cooking. Of course in that early time, air conditioning was unheard of and electricity was not available in rural areas. Old houses like ours usually had large porches. Our front porch went nearly all the way across the front, and was accessible by either of two front doors, one from the living room and one from the large bedroom. Closets separated our living room on the south from the large bedroom on the north. The front porch was for sitting in the shade, riding tricycles, swinging on the porch swing, or socializing with company on hot days. Our back porch stretched the entire north-south length of the house, and served several utilitarian purposes. One, it was the farm access to the house, the place for boots and raincoats and heavy clothes, the place for the washing machine and laundry tubs, the access to the cellar where canned food was kept, and the place for storing cured meats in wintertime. In very hot weather, we could even put a bed out on the back porch and sleep outside where it was cool, without getting rained on.

In the old days of the 1800s, houses didn't have garages. The main reason for that was that automobiles hadn't been invented yet. When automobiles began to be available to the general population, after about 1910, people started building garages for their new horseless vehicles.

Prior to that, rich people might have carriage houses for their buggies and carriages, but most people kept their buggy in the barn or in a shed. The carriage house or the buggy shed would be "out back" somewhere. Likewise, when people began to own cars, the normal course was to build a garage "out back," away from the house. Garages for cars were not considered suitable for being closely related to the house. Garages were places for working on the car, places for storing extra gasoline, motor oil, grease guns, brake fluid, tire patching stuff, anti-freeze for the cooling system, and so on. Garages were often considered to be fire hazards because of all the flammable fluids kept there. So, you didn't want your car garage too close to the house.

That began to change in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and house styles changed significantly. Houses built soon after the end of World War II often took on what was known as the "ranch" style, in the fashion of homes that had developed "out west." Roof lines were low, roof pitches much less steep than the older styles, and rather than building on a foundation with crawl space or a cellar underneath the house, many houses were being set on concrete pads. Ceiling heights, which had often been 10 or 12 feet in the older houses of the late 1800s and early 1900s, became normally 8 feet or occasionally even 7 feet in economy homes. The ranch style houses often included a garage for the car, usually a single car. Many of these houses can still be seen in Pea Ridge along McCulloch Street and in the streets just south of McCulloch. A number of the houses on Curtis Avenue between McCulloch and Pickens are of the older style from around 1910. Interestingly, the garage spaces in houses built in the 1950s and 1960s were often remodeled later to enlarge the house, and a new "two-car" garage or carport would be added on at one end.

As I recall, home air conditioning didn't really become common until the 1960s around Pea Ridge. Air conditioning had begun to appear in movie theaters, stores and motels in the late 1950s, and houses built in the 1960s would often be built with central heat and air, as is almost universal today. Before the 1960s ,we didn't really realize that we were supposed to stay cool and comfortable in the hot summertime. Of course electric fans had become common in the late 1940s, with the arrival of rural electricity, but nobody in those days even thought of refrigerating their houses. The old-style houses, with their high ceilings, large windows which could easily be opened to the outside air, and designs like transoms over the interior doors meant that the old houses were well ventilated, and were often amazingly comfortable in summer especially if they were shaded by large trees. The newer houses were much tighter, not easily to ventilate, and were built with emphasis on insulating and saving heating costs in winter, but almost required air conditioning in order to be comfortable in hot weather.

I notice that many of today's houses display our high dependence on the automobile. It is not uncommon today to see larger homes with three and even four bays for automobiles, motorcycles, boats, four-wheelers, and other motor-powered vehicles. The garage for the family's cars is often "out-front," and may be a house's most prominent feature. I have even seen some houses that looked like a sizable garage with a small dwelling behind it. We may someday see a trend away from these common features, especially if our society returns to a greater use of rail transportation, but as of now, it appears that the automobile is at the heart of our lifestyle for the foreseeable future.

•••

Editor's note: Jerry Nichols, a native of Pea Ridge and an award-winning columnist, is vice president of Pea Ridge Historical Society. He can be contacted by e-mail at joe369@centurytel.net, or call 621-1621.

Editorial on 02/27/2019