School Board members heard reports from administrators, approved bus trips, hired two employees and accepted two resignations in a brief meeting Feb. 11.

Assistant superintendent Keith Martin said $270,000 was carried over in the cafeteria fund and he will be working with the food services director Julie Ferguson to prepare a list of needed equipment for the new high school as well as to replace old equipment in the current high school.

School superintendent Rick Neal reported on a law suit filed by a former teacher and the results. He said the school district will pay $2,500 in legal fees to the teacher's attorney.

"As far as I'm concerned, I make a recommendation to pay the legal fees and move forward," Neal said.

Board president John Dye said to continue would be more costly and time consuming to the district.

In other business, School Board members:

• Hired Andrea Mondy, instructional aide, and Eli Stewart, Special Education para-pro (replacing Pamela Kuriatnyk); and

• Accepted resignations from Pamela Kuriatnyk, SPED para-pro, and Roger Ward, bus driver.

