Tuesdays, Feb. 12

11:16 a.m. Carissa Nicole Stanphill, 30, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

Wednesday, Feb. 13

9:02 p.m. Brandi Jo Thompson, 38, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; contempt from Rogers; and window tint violation

Thursday, Feb. 14

4:25 p.m. Alicia Renee Netzer, 28, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, four counts possession of drug paraphernalia; delivery of controlled substance Sch. I, II; felony theft by receiving; possession of a controlled substance; two counts of contempt from Bentonville; and contempt from Pea Ridge

Friday, Feb. 15

2:05 a.m. Kathleen Kelly, 56, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, three counts of delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine

Saturday, Feb. 16

1:13 a.m. Joseph Rudolph Palumbo Jr., 35, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal trespass

5:45 p.m. Patrick Jay Collins, 72, Garfield, by BCSO, DWI, failure to maintain control

Sunday, Feb. 17

2:59 p.m. Brian Shelby Garber, 26, Gravette, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear from Benton County and felony parole violation in-state

Monday, Feb. 18

3:37 a.m. Zachary Scott Vanhook, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal use of prohibited weapon, public intoxication - drinking in public

Monday, Feb. 18

11:24 p.m. Joshua Bradley Parks, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of a controlled substance; obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; failure to appear from Gentry; five counts of contempt from Bentonville; felony failure to appear from Benton County

Tuesday, Feb. 19

9:21 p.m. Cameron Kay Ott, 26, Garfield, by Rogers Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts possession of a controlled substance; criminal trespass; and shoplifting

11:07 p.m. Kenneth Matthew Bell, 42, Noel, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear from Gentry; and failure to appear from Rogers

Thursday, Feb. 21

4:32 a.m. Katleynn Diann Martinez, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt from Bentonville and failure to appear from Pea Ridge

12:05 p.m. Melissa Carol Roughton, 47, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Correction, revoke of suspended sentence or probation; contempt from Gentry; and contempt from Rogers

3:26 p.m. Vanessa Alexas Barrett, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court from Benton County

6:03 p.m. Nelson Contreras, 30, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Rogers; failure to appear from Pea Ridge; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; speeding; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, Feb. 22

10:03 p.m. Levi Thompson, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication - drinking in public

10:50 p.m. Kathryn Marsh, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, third degree domestic battering; felony first-degree terroristic threatening; second degree endangering welfare of a minor

Saturday, Feb. 23

5:476 p.m. Harley Gene Mattox, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Sunday, Feb. 24

1:29 a.m. William Eugene Booher, 47, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

7:52 p.m. DonnyLayne Griffin, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

Monday, Feb. 25

9:32 a.m. Scott Michael Reed, 23, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

9:37 a.m. Jamie Lee Evans, 40, Seligman, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

