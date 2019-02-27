Four Pea Ridge music students were selected to the All-State Honor Bands and Choirs recently.

Senior Ashley Hansen was selected to the top SATB choir as well as the third all-state band on French horn. This is a rare honor to be selected to more than one all-state group. Hansen was selected to the all-state treble choir last year in 2018, making her a two-time All-State choir member.

Joining Hansen in the All-State choir was junior Sadie Grigg, as a member of the All-State Treble choir.

Junior Laura Hume was selected to the third All-State band on French horn and also in the third band on Flute.

As members of the all-state bands and choirs, Ashley, Sadie, Laura and Morgan traveled to the Hot Springs Convention Center for a three-day conference Feb. 13-16 with all the other students throughout the state selected to the honor groups. They spent many hours over those three days in rehearsals with their honor groups working on preparing a concert that was given on that Saturday afternoon. They got to work with guest clinicians on their craft and spend time with others focusing on their musical aspirations. As a part of the conference, the students get to go into an exhibit hall where all the universities and colleges in the state of Arkansas have representatives from their music department for the students to speak with about scholarship opportunities for college.

In the months of December and January, band students, grades 7-12, auditioned for the Region VI Honor Bands. Pea Ridge had 21 students selected to these honor bands. Students in grades 7-9 auditioned for the junior high honor bands in December, while students in grades 10-12 auditioned for the senior high honor bands in January with some qualifying to audition for the All-State band in February. The students selected to the Region honor band are:

Senior High Honor Band:

Morgan Humphrey, Flute, 1st band, 7th chair, all state qualifier

Stephanie Harris, Flute, 2nd band, 3rd chair

Elsaysha Ewald, Flute, 2nd band, 4th chair

Sydney Pejsa, Clarinet, 2nd band, 12th chair

Joseph Gifford, Clarinet, 2nd band, 14th chair

Joseph Sanders, Clarinet, 2nd band, 21st chair

Mikayla Hammond, Alto Saxophone, 2nd alternate

Layton Powell, Trumpet, 2nd band, 1st chair, all state qualifier

Ashley Hansen, Horn, 1st band, 4th chair, all state qualifier

Laura Hume, Horn, 1st band, 6th chair, all state qualifier

Jose Zaragoza, Horn, 2nd band, 1st chair, all state qualifier

Jeremiah Wachtel, Trombone, 1st band, 6th chair, all state qualifier

Tate Christensen, Tuba, 1st band, 6th chair, all state qualifier

Brandon Bowman, Percussion, 2nd band, 7th chair

Junior High Honor Band:

Maren Christensen, 3rd alternate flute

Christian Carreira, 1st Band, 14th chair clarinet

Bradley Dean, 2nd Band, 1st chair bass clarinet

Caleb Johnson, 2nd alternate trombone

Connor Gartrell, 2nd Band, 6th chair baritone

Taylor McCaslin, 1st Band, 6th chair percussion

Noah Olson, 3rd alternate percussion

These students joined band students from area schools in our region including Bentonville, Rogers, Mountain Home, Harrison, Gravette, Gentry and Berryville. They spent two days on Jan. 18-19 at Bentonville West High School rehearsing with their honor groups and guest clinicians culminating in a concert that Saturday afternoon in the BWHS performing arts center.

All of these students worked for many months on the required audition music and took private lessons in preparation for the auditions, which are highly competitive. It's an honor to be selected to these groups and the band leaders and members are proud of these young musicians and this accomplishment.

