50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 20, 1969

Floyd Walker was the lone candidate filing for election to the Pea Ridge School Board this week. There was one vacancy on the ballot for a five-year term for the position presently held by Walker, who seeks re-election. Walker was appointed to the School Board by the board in order to fill a vacancy occurring when Coin Patton resigned. Walker was then voted on at the next regular school election, with the position to run until the term originally filled by Patton would have expired. The Benton County School Board is made up of five members, one each from f0our zones in the country and one member at large.

The Pea Ridge City Council burned midnight oil at their monthly meeting last Thursday night as they wrestled through a tough four-hour session. Demanding more than half the evening was the audit for the Pea Ridge Waterworks and Sewer Systems. For more than two hours, the auditor and the council studied the annual accounting and discussed points to be considered in not only keeping the city's financial shape, but, also, how to plan ahead to see that whoever is in office will be able to meet the increasing costs of meeting bond payments as the years roll on up to 1994 when the final payments are due.

Water Department superintendent Charles Hardy has installed this week a new night depository slot and a receptacle at City Hall for the receiving of utility payments after hours. The payments and statements may be dropped into the slot any hour of the day or night when the city hall is closed.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 1979

The first letter resulting from the request of County Judge Al Norwood in last week's Graphic Scene for comment on the future of Lee Town Road has been received by the Graphic Scene. John B. Easley, Pea Ridge businessman, wrote Norwood calling attention to the need for work on surfacing Arkansas Highway 265 and asking that state monies be used there instead of on Lee Town Road. He sent copies of his letter to State Senator Kim Hendren, Representative Clayton Little, the State Highway Commission and the Graphic Scene.

Hot check violators in Pea Ridge will find themselves prosecuted in the future according to an announcement made today by City Attorney E. Dwight Taylor.

Dog bites man. Dog's owner gets ticket and vet's bill! Jerry Collins, White's Auto employee, making a service call Tuesday afternoon, on Davis Street, was bitten the the arm by a dog. Pea Ridge Police Chief Loyd Pifer picked up the dog and took it to the veterinarian for a 10-day observation for rabies. The dog had been vaccinated. A ticket was also issued from Pifer for violation of the city's dog ordinance in allowing the dog to run at large.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 23, 1989

There is excitement in the air at Pea Ridge High School. For the fourth consecutive year, the senior Lady Blackhawks are going to the regional playoffs as either winner or runner-up. The Lady Blackhawks clinched the league championship last Saturday by defeating St. Paul, 72-61. This is the second consecutive year the girls have won the league championship. Coach Larry Walker said, "The girls are excited, but they know what they have to do to win the district and regional championships."

The president of the Arkansas U.S. Highway 62 Business Association says that fundraisers and personal donations will likely have to supplement the organization's budget for the coming year. President Gary Campbell, in a letter to members, said that the "Board of Directors sees a general trend toward a recommended budget of $4,000 to $6,000 for our second year." He said that there will be a shortfall "assuming 100 members' pay $25 each" in annual dues.

Lincoln High School scored its first victory of the Scott Hi-Q season Feb. 14 by defeating both Pea Ridge and Elkins in a Hi-Q match sponsored by Scott Paper Co. The final scores were: Lincoln, 40; Pea Ridge, 26, and Elkins, 16. Approximately 300 students, family and guests filled the high school gym for the match. Jon Hershberger, principal of Pea Ridge, and Bob Roggendorf, DRC Product Stream Manager at the Scott Paper Plan in Rogers, introduced the program to the school assembly. Team members and guests attended a reception following the contest hosted by Wade Knisley.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 8

Thursday, Feb. 25, 1999

It looks like the residents of Henry Little Circle will finally be getting something done about the deteriorating conditions of their street and their drainage problems. Robert Cottingham appeared before the Pea Ridge City Council representing the other residents of that area. City Engineer John Lutsky assured Cottingham that Henry Little Circle is in fact among the streets scheduled for repaving this year. Others that are on the schedule are Dodge Street, Davis Street, Lee Town Road, Patterson Road and Watie Street (east). The city intends to do most of the work, and City Inspector Darrel Van Roekel said the project should be completed in one and a half months.

If you happen to see Robin Ivy and his sons, Shannon, Tracy and Joshua poking around in the mud near a stock pond or spring-fed creek, you'll probably wonder what they are doing, and if you ask, chances are they'll tell you, "turtling." That happens to have been the favorite past-time of the Ivy family for five generations. The rest of the family have very well-handcrafted sticks that they use, which look somewhat like a Shepard's staff; made of wood with a metal tapered end for prodding in the mud, and a hook on the other for turning the turtles out of the mud. Recently, 70 turtles were caught in a very popular fishing hole in the area. He said he very seldom has a problem hunting in farmer's stock ponds because they consider the snappers a nuisance. "I respect wildlife," said Ivy, "and I understand the need to control their population. We usually eat all we catch," he said, and added, "They're real good, tastes kind of like chicken."

A Pea Ridge High School senior has been selected as a finalist in the 19th annual Arkansas Homecoming Queen Selection. She is Heather Henson, 17, daughter of Billy and Vickie Henson of Pea Ridge. America's Home Coming Queen is a non-profit organization promoting education and educational travel for high school homecoming queens in all 50 states. If Heather wins the state title, she will represent Arkansas in the national finals in California.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 8

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2009

The construction boom brought impact fees into the city's coffers, now providing a new police station for the city. The new station will become a reality following approval Tuesday, Feb. 17, to purchase property immediately west of currently owned city property. The price for the land, 1.28 acres, and two buildings is $212,000. The land is west of the Emergency Services Building which currently houses the police, fire and ambulances departments and the water tower and is accessed from Slack Street. The building now houses a church and a pawn shop. Remodeling of the property, including the land and buildings, is estimated to cost $31,795, according to figures presented last week to the council. "We have been in 700 square feet for 14 years. I believe 3,000 square feet should serve us well into the future," Police Chief Tim Ledbetter said.

The ribbon cutting for the Pea Ridge Historical Museum is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, followed by grand opening festivities. Area residents are invited to attend the ribbon cutting and tour the museum. Refreshments will be served. Mary Durand, president of the Pea Ridge Historical Society, said: "This is an exciting day for many citizens who have worked for nearly six years for the culmination of the dream begun by Billie Jines." The historical society was incorporated Sept. 11, 2008. The group began meeting in October 2003 collecting and archiving historical facts, stories and items reflecting the history of Pea Ridge and the surrounding area.

Remodeling the library took more than a year, with plans beginning in the winter of 2007, said Peggy Maddox, chairman of the Pea Ridge Community Library Board of Trustees. Replacing the shelving was only a part of the process, which included painting and carpeting. Although re-carpeting was not originally planned, it became necessary when it was discovered the floors were bare beneath the previous shelves. "We called several people, but couldn't find anyone who was willing to build, finish and install the shelves.," Maddox said, adding that board members naturally thought of Rick Whitaker, a woodworker and the husband of librarian Linda Whitaker. But, Whitaker had said repeatedly he didn't want to take on the job. When no one else was found to do the job, he agreed. He and his son, Josh, took several months to build and finish the shelves, then installed them in the library.

