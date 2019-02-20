Monday, Feb. 25

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or hot dog on bun

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: Skillet frittata, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken vegetable soup, toasted cheese sandwich, spinach salad, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken tenders

Thursday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or hot dog on bun

Friday, Mar. 1

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, corn on the cob, blueberry cobbler, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 02/20/2019