Monday, Feb. 25
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or hot dog on bun
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Breakfast: Skillet frittata, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken vegetable soup, toasted cheese sandwich, spinach salad, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken tenders
Thursday, Feb. 28
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or hot dog on bun
Friday, Mar. 1
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, corn on the cob, blueberry cobbler, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
