Several Pea Ridge High School students judged livestock at the most recent Arkansas/Oklahoma State Fair; they are, from left: Haley Fox, Jessica McMahon, Duncan Artt, Meghan David, Zaelea Harris and Wyatt Day.

Zaelea Harris received her FFA jacket from teacher Perry Mason.

Pea Ridge FFA students are rewarded every year with a trip to BASS PRO headquarters in Springfield, Mo., teacher Perry Mason said.

Pea Ridge FFA students Carter Williams, Levi Huffman and Randy Cook waited their turns to compete in the Tractor Driving contest at the Arkansas/Oklahoma State Fair.

Shay Grantham received his OSHA Safety Certification from teacher Perry Mason.

Student Kale Webb received his new FFA jacket from teacher Perry Mason.

FFA students Zaelea Harris and Devon Hopkins worked to square up lumber for their project in Survey of Ag class.

Aubrey Wilson received her FFA jacket from teacher Perry Mason.

Many Pea Ridge FFA students enjoy the annual trip to Lambert's Cafe in Ozark, Mo.

Ag Mechanics students Wyatt Markey, Dakota Rust and Rhett Snyder worked to complete a storage building for FFA to sell.

