Kelly Elizabeth Burk

Kelly Elizabeth Burk, 57, of Little Flock, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. She was born Aug. 22, 1961,, in Memphis, Tenn., to Howard Harrison Henry and Claudia Emily Riddle Henry.

She deeply loved her family and her Church family. She enjoyed serving her church, giving to others, shopping, traveling and her animals. Times shared with her family were always the best. Her family will remember her as the best wife, Mom or Meme ever! She was a working partner with her husband Scott as owners of Scott Burk Construction, a general construction firm.

She was preceded in death by a brother, David Henry.

Survivors include her parents; business partner and loving husband of 38 years, Scott Burk; their daughter, Savannah Lopez (Andy) of Little Flock; grandson, Isaiah Lopez (and another grandchild on the way); her brother, Casey Henry (Courtney); extended family; her church family; and dear friends.

Visitation was at noon Thursday, Feb. 14, in First Baptist Church, Garfield.

Services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Garfield.

Interment was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.

Viola Mae Carden

Viola Mae Carden, 86, of Seligman, Mo., died Feb. 15, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 22, 1932, in Rogers, Ark., to Reuben Bray and Lucy Mae Burgess Bray.

She retired from Emerson Electric and enjoyed traveling, fishing, quilting and knitting. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Jacket, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Carl Carden in 2011; three brothers, Ward Bray, Lynn Bray and Martin Bray; and a sister, Leora Edens.

Survivors are her son, Jerry Carden and wife Jo Anna of Seligman; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her special friend, Ernest Fletcher.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge, Ark.

Graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, in Antioch Cemetery with Tommy Burr officiating.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Billie Jean Biggins Hickman

Billie Jean Biggins Hickman, 96, of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 13, 2019, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born July 12, 1922, in Okmulgee, Okla., to Kenneth Edmond Biggins and Mattie Mae Mills Biggins.

She graduated from Okmulgee High School in 1940 and attended OBU in Shawnee, Okla. She did secretarial and bookkeeping for 19 years in insurance in Rogers and seven years at the City of Pea Ridge. She enjoyed traveling, visiting the New England States to Florida, west to California, the Hawaiian Islands and Seoul, South Korea. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She loved the Lord, attending Sunday School and Church at Twelve Corners Baptist Church in Garfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John E. Taylor; an infant daughter, Bonnie Taylor; a brother, Kenneth Biggins; a sister, Doris Mae Keefer; a granddaughter, Kasey Maria Hickman; a son-in-law, Harold Morris Cothran; and husbands, J.B. Prater Jr., Edward Taylor, William Rodger Hickman and Raymond Blow.

Survivors are her son, William Randall Hickman and wife Karen of Dallas, Texas; a daughter, Marcia Cothran of Pea Ridge; and daughters -in-law, Lynne Downing and Rachael Taylor; seven grandchildren, Scott Turner of Pea Ridge, Brandon Cothran and wife Yong of Bentonville, John Taylor of Pea Ridge, Lavinia Taylor of Bentonville, Billie Gene Taylor and husband Kevin of Pea Ridge, Will Hickman and wife, Kylee of San Antonio, Texas, Kaitlyn Hickman and husband Dillon of Pensacola, Fla., and Kim McKelvey and husband Michael of Milton, Fla.; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

There was no visitation scheduled.

Service was at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge with Pastor Rick Booyer officiating. Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arkansas Children's Homes, 10 Remington Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge was in charge of arrangements.

Helen Charlene Leach

Helen Charlene Leach, 85, of Pineville, Mo., died Feb. 13, 2019, in McDonald Coounty Living Center. She was born June 13, 1933, in Diamond, Mo., to Royce Dooley and Laura Louella Marshall.

She worked at Walmart in Jane, Mo., as a cashier and door greeter. She enjoyed planting flowers, cooking and being with her family. She was a member of Whittenburg Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry Leach; twin infant daughters; a brother, Ervine Dooley; a sister, Phyllis Long; and two grandsons, Jason Leach and T.J. Leach.

Survivors are four sons, Billy Dale Leach (Hazel) of Anderson, Mo., Terry Dillon Leach (Carolyn), Robert Leach (Elizabeth) and Danny Leach all of Pineville, Mo.; one sister, Judy Yousey of Bentonville, Ark.; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in the funeral home.

Service was at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge. Burial was in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge was in charge of arrangements.

Rita Sue Martin

Rita Sue Martin, 65, of Centerton, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice House, Bentonville. She was born June 14, 1953, in Chanute, Kan., to Rosemary Ornelas and John Martin.

She enjoyed time with her family and friends, especially time with her grandchildren. She loved looking at the shops and their antiques. She moved to northwest Arkansas in 2002 from Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, John Allan Martin.

Survivors are two sons Jason Sabine and Stephen Sabine, both of Centerton; one brother, Rick Martin of Pea Ridge; two grandchildren, Todd and Seth Sabine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday in The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge.

A celebration of life began at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, in The Ridge Community Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville was in charge of arrangements.

Paul Dale Mather

Paul Dale Mather, 79, died Feb. 10, 2019, in Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.

He was a native of Rogers, Ark., and was a class member of RHS class of '58. He was a lifelong resident of Benton County. He retired to Mountain View, Ark., and had resided there many years.

He and former wife Ellen were founders of Bentonville Glass. He was very smart and open-minded and found success in any of his many business adventures, which follows, beside two glass shops, Jan's dress shop, a chain of yogurt shops (Sunshine Frozen Yogurt), Northridge Emu/Ostrich Farm, a chain of payday cash advance stores, a lawnmowing company, and an ice cream parlor.

He was a people person, so friendly, never met a stranger, people loved him and he had many friends. He enjoyed trout fishing, camping, dancing, gardening, the old country music, making others laugh, spending time with his family and friends.

He attended Bethel Baptist in Bentonville for many years and was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, song leader, and volunteered at times. He attended church on Sunday in Mountain View where he resided at the time of passing.

He was preceded in death by his only son, Gegatie Dale Mather; daughter, Tandee Michelle Mather; parents, Oval and Florence Mather; sisters, Wilma Harper and Wanda Schubert; brother, Carl Mather; and his best friend, Rusty Lanham.

Survivors are his former wife of 40 years, Ellen Mather of Pea Ridge, Ark.; daughter, Jan and Dale Hutson of Pea Ridge; daughter in-law, Shelly Mather of Avoca; five grandchildren, Tandel and Matt Blood, Keiffer and Ashtin Hutson, Bailee and Tyler Roughton, all of Pea Ridge, Fawn and Jeremey Jensen of Bella Vista and Addie Stith of Bentonville; and nine great-grandchildren, Maddux, Mason, Maveric, Tatum, Trace, Layne, Jakx, Alivia, Lillian; former wife and close friend, Bettie Smith Mather of Batesville; brother, John Mather and wife Linda of Pea Ridge; sisters, Mary Smith and husband Jerry of Rogers and Betty Stetler of Centerton.

The family would like to thank his close friend, Erma Carroll, who was with him at the time of passing.

Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Benton County Memorial Park of Rogers, Ark., with close family friend Rusty Williams officiating.

All friends of Paul were welcome.

An online guest book is available at www.RollinsFuneral.com.

Rollins Funeral Home of Rogers, Ark., was in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth 'Butch' Russell

Kenneth "Butch" Russell, 78, of Garfield, died Jan. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Rogers to William Kent and Dorothy Hatfield Russell.

He formerly worked for Ralston Purina in Springdale. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Avoca Christian Church.

Survivors are his brother, Steve Russell and wife Geraldene of Lowell; and niece, Gina and husband Eddie of Bella Vista.

Graveside services were at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Benton County Memorial Gardens, Rogers.

An online guest book is available at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th St. in Rogers was in charge of arrangements.

Paula Marie Sanders

Paula Marie Sanders, 59, of Berryville, formally of Pea Ridge, died Feb. 13, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. She was born March 19, 1959, in Shenandoah, Iowa, to John Hughes and Phyllis Maca Hughes.

She moved to Pea Ridge in 1987 from Longview, Texas, and then to Berryville 10 years ago. She was a homemaker and was currently employed with Kerusso Active Wear in Berryville. She was very involved with the activities of her children and she loved spoiling her grand kids. Paula was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Stephens Catholic Church in Bentonville.

She was preceded in death by her father; a sister, Debbie Edwards; and a brother, Matt Hughes.

Survivors are her mother Phyllis Hughes of Rogers; three sons, Shawn Woods and wife Jessica of Bella Vista, Steven Woods of Berryville and Michael Woods of Fayetteville; two daughters, Melissa Woods and Michelle Woods, both of Centerton; siblings, Lee Hughes (Debbie) of Clarinda, Iowa, Linda Reed (Wayne) of Centerton, Nancy Ehlers (Jim) of Rogers, Chris Hughes (Cindy) of Red Oak, Iowa, Geri Kester (Kenny) of Red Oak, Iowa, Bruce Hughes (Peggy) of Gardner, Kan., Monica Steffen (Garry) of Tampa Bay, Fla., and Bart Hughes of Red Oak, Iowa; and four grandchildren.

Visitation is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb.21, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Funeral mass is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in St. Stephens Catholic Church in Bentonville.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House 1501 W. 10th Street Little Rock, AR 72202 in the spirit of helping families in need.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Ovin 'Dwain' Tate

Ovin "Dwain" Tate, 78, of Garfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born on July 15, 1940, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Milton and Mary (Tharp) Tate.

He graduated from University High School in 1958. He worked for 29 years in the oil fields in Hobbs, N.M. He spent many years working for Superior in Springdale, from which he retired. He was a dedicated Razorback fan. He loved spending his time fishing on Beaver Lake, tending his garden and keeping his yard in perfect shape, and most importantly with his family at gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ricky Tate; five sisters, Augusta Barley, Louise Townes, Lenora Burris, Evelyn Tate and Ruth Hill; and brother, Ray Tate.

Survivors are his wife of many years, Janice (Wynn) Tate; three children, Shannon Schnaubert, Milton "Doc" Tate and Jamie Tate and fiancée Christy O'Neal; sister, Nita Faye Wills; brother, Johnnie Tate; a special niece, Joyce Woosley; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in Moore's Chapel Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

A funeral service was held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Moore's Chapel Funeral Home, 206 W. Center St., Fayetteville, AR 72701. Interment followed in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.

To place an online tribute, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

Moore's Chapel Funeral Home of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.

