Sign in
News On the Record Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Spring Sports Player of the Week
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
New Real Estate office opens February 20, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photograph submitted United Country Real Estate Sellers Properties, Jim Sellers, opened its new office in town celebrating with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 31. The business is located at 1154 N. Curtis Ave. Phone number is 479-644-9645 and email is jim@sellersproperties.com.

Photograph submitted

United Country Real Estate Sellers Properties, Jim Sellers, opened its new office in town celebrating with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 31. The business is located at 1154 N. Curtis Ave. Phone number is 479-644-9645 and email is jim@sellersproperties.com.

Business on 02/20/2019

Print Headline: New Real Estate office opens

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT