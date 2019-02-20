Photograph submitted United Country Real Estate Sellers Properties, Jim Sellers, opened its new office in town celebrating with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 31. The business is located at 1154 N. Curtis Ave. Phone number is 479-644-9645 and email is jim@sellersproperties.com.
Print Headline: New Real Estate office opens