McNiel doesn't like self-service

Some of you have heard me complain to the fact that we as a population are subtly being herded as stupid dumb cows by these businesses that are supposed to be providing services to us, their paying customers.

The gas stations used to have attendants who used to pump our gas and check our air and oil and clean our windows for us. But now we have to do all these things ourselves.

The grocery stores used to have attendants who would bag our groceries and take them out to our cars for us. But now we have to do all of this ourselves.

The restaurants used to have wait staff to take our orders and refill our drinks and bus our tables. but now, we are required to stand in line and order our food and they give us an empty cup so that we have to go get our own drinks and then we have to get up and go and get the food at the counter when our number is called.

These companies, as I said before, are subtly forcing us paying customers to do the work that their employees used to get paid to do. They are not hiring enough people to do the jobs that the paying customers are now doing for free. They are essentially using these tactics to put more and more people out of work. As a result, these people are not paying income taxes and are on state assistance of some type.

Walmart is now intentionally short staffing their stores so that their paying customers either have to stand in long lines and wait for an extended length of time to get checked out or they are forced to use the automated self-check-out machines in order to pay for their merchandise. They always seem to have enough help when it is time to unload the semi-trucks and stock the shelves, but they can't see to be able to hire enough human help to run the check-out cash registers.

These types of companies should not be permitted to operate in our town just for their benefit. They should be here for the benefit of we (sic), the paying customers.

It is my understanding that effective May 1, 2019, or there about, the Pea Ridge Walmart Neighborhood Market store plans to go to full-time self-check-out machines, except for one human cash register person to sell cigarettes and alcohol.

As a citizen of Pea Ridge I am formally submitting an initiative or resolution that all of the council members need to vote to revoke the business license of the Wal_Mart Neighborhood Market store. I want to get this on the agenda and before the council members for a vote as soon as possible.

Then they can only have their business license reinstated only when they sign a legal document promising to take out all of the self-check-out machines.

Boyd McNiel

Pea Ridge, Ark.

Editorial on 02/20/2019