Happy Career and Technical Education Month.

CTE stands for Career and Technical Education, which provides a vast range of courses designed to aid students in their education, by providing courses that will prepare them for the future. February is CTE Month, so attention is brought to the courses that are not traditionally offered. Within CTE, there are various student-led organizations, such as DECA, FCCLA, FBLA and FFA. By taking courses centered around these fields, students receive once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, which prepare them for the future.

According to the DECA mission statement, "DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe."

Recently, the Pea Ridge DECA Chapter competed at the State Career Development Conference (SCDC). Of the 16 students who competed, 13 students were invited on stage and have the possibility of attending the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) this spring.

Students who placed include Emily Beck, Alyssa Anderson and Olivia McCracken who received first place for Learn and Earn Project; Riley Robbins and Nalea Holliday received third place for Community Service Project; Dylan Jamison received third place for Marketing Communications; Evan Larsen received fourth place for Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling; Josie Taylor and Masie Foltz received fifth place for Entrepreneurship; Garrison Artman, Jake Taylor and Keaton Weston received fifth place for Start-Up Business Plan and Madison Fortner received sixth place for Principles of Business Administration.

In addition to these accomplishments in events, Emily Beck, was elected vice president of Leadership for Arkansas DECA.

All of these students have the opportunity to represent Pea Ridge at ICDC in Orlando, Fla., this April.

To stay up to date with Pea Ridge DECA and all the good they are doing for the community and school, follow them on Twitter @pearidge_deca.

Community on 02/20/2019