District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Feb. 12
John K. Abel, 63, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Lena Lynn Akins, 47, no insurance proof present, guilty
Martha Albarran, 30, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle tab, guilty
Ryan G. Alley, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tonya J. Beard, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Nellie B. Bettis, 32, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Bobby L. Brown, 64, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Jonathan L. Case, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jason Clifford, 44, theft of rental or leased property, guilty
Don Dakota Cochran, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, bond forfeit
Rodney William Cook, 21, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Steven J. Depner, 19, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
George W. Dumond, 39, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Tracy Jaynell Ellison, 50, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty
Nicholas A. Gibson, 21, imprudent driving City Ord.139, guilty
Charles H. Grady, 32, speeding, bond forfeit
Mistie J. Hance, 42, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no child safety restraint, guilty
Caleb C. Heddan, 22, no insurance proof present, guilty
Zachary Hembry, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty
Hayden Henderson, 27, speeding, bond forfeit
Michael A. Hernandez, 28, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
John Wesley Huckeba, 32, failure to appear, guilty
Emily K. Hughes, 24, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Hannah M. Ingram, 23, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Brandon L. Ivy, 37, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Johnathan Richard Kelley, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty
Melissa Kendus, 57, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Kenneth S. Lakey, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty
Mark D. Law, 21, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Tara R. Linn, 33, no seat belt, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Douglas A. Macrae, 49, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Benjamin J. Martinez, 51, violation of a no contact order, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Jalynn Mayes, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Rozella I. McKinney, 69, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Sheila A. Neal, 57, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Deborah A. Parker, 59, possession of open container, guilty
Tiffany Maria Phillips, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty
Cheyenne Pitts, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, nol prossed
Christopher C. Prevatt, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty
Trevor Dale Randolph, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kimberly A. Reed, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty
Justin W. Rodriguez, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord.139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Coleen M. Rodriguez-Herron, 23, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Christian Dale Stevens, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Zachary Scott Taylor, 25, speeding, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joshua M. Wacker, 19, no insurance proof present, guilty
Jenifer N. Waterman, 36, speeding, bond forfeit
Jordan J. White, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Dakota R. Whitehead, 20, failure to register, bond forfeit
Dakota R. Whitehead, 20, failure to register, bond forfeit
