District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Feb. 12

John K. Abel, 63, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Lena Lynn Akins, 47, no insurance proof present, guilty

Martha Albarran, 30, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle tab, guilty

Ryan G. Alley, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tonya J. Beard, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Nellie B. Bettis, 32, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Bobby L. Brown, 64, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Jonathan L. Case, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jason Clifford, 44, theft of rental or leased property, guilty

Don Dakota Cochran, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, bond forfeit

Rodney William Cook, 21, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Steven J. Depner, 19, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

George W. Dumond, 39, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Tracy Jaynell Ellison, 50, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty

Nicholas A. Gibson, 21, imprudent driving City Ord.139, guilty

Charles H. Grady, 32, speeding, bond forfeit

Mistie J. Hance, 42, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no child safety restraint, guilty

Caleb C. Heddan, 22, no insurance proof present, guilty

Zachary Hembry, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty

Hayden Henderson, 27, speeding, bond forfeit

Michael A. Hernandez, 28, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

John Wesley Huckeba, 32, failure to appear, guilty

Emily K. Hughes, 24, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Hannah M. Ingram, 23, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Brandon L. Ivy, 37, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Johnathan Richard Kelley, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty

Melissa Kendus, 57, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Kenneth S. Lakey, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty

Mark D. Law, 21, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Tara R. Linn, 33, no seat belt, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Douglas A. Macrae, 49, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Benjamin J. Martinez, 51, violation of a no contact order, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Jalynn Mayes, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Rozella I. McKinney, 69, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Sheila A. Neal, 57, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Deborah A. Parker, 59, possession of open container, guilty

Tiffany Maria Phillips, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty

Cheyenne Pitts, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, nol prossed

Christopher C. Prevatt, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty

Trevor Dale Randolph, 20, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kimberly A. Reed, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty

Justin W. Rodriguez, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord.139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Coleen M. Rodriguez-Herron, 23, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Christian Dale Stevens, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Zachary Scott Taylor, 25, speeding, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua M. Wacker, 19, no insurance proof present, guilty

Jenifer N. Waterman, 36, speeding, bond forfeit

Jordan J. White, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Dakota R. Whitehead, 20, failure to register, bond forfeit

Pamela K. Wright, 59, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

General News on 02/20/2019