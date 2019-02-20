USS Snook Base

The USS Snook Base held its meeting on Feb. 2 at the "Whole Hog Cafe " Rogers, Ark.

Base commander Ken Spencer introduced the featured speaker Parrick Robinson from the Benton County Veterans Service Administration. Robinson spoke on the possible changes in the veterans benefits. This concerns submarine veterans who served with in 12 miles off shore of Vietnam and possible exposure to Agent Orange. This is called The Blue Water Act. If this change is accepted by the VA, eligible submarine veterans may apply for benefits.

The business meeting was followed with introduction of members and guests. This was followed by the tolling of the bells ceremony. Submarines that have been lost at sea and the sailors who perished on them was led by John Hansen; the bell was tolled by John Zurn. A moment of silence was held in remembrance.

The status of the program "Kaps for Kids " was presented by Pete Rathmell and Romona Crowden. The fund raiser yard sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 and will be held at Sugar Creek Mall in Bella Vista.

The winner of the custom fishing rod built by member John Zurn was presented to Coleman Farrar of Bella Vista.

The next meeting will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 in the Whole Hog Cafe in Rogers. This meeting is open to all who have qualified in the submarine service. For further information, call Ken Spencer 479-445-4037.

Community on 02/20/2019