EVENTS
Ozark Critters
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
118 W. Johnson Ave.
Springdale, AR 72764
Shiloh Meeting Hall
121 W. Huntsville Ave
Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue
479-750-8165
shilohmuseum.org
Kids of all ages are invited to join Hobbs State Park interpreter Steve Chyrchel in an exploration of Ozark animals and animal tracks at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.
History of Shrine
Independent researchers Juana Young and MaryAnn Kahmann will present a program entitled "In God's Pocket: The History of Our Lady of the Ozarks Shrine" at noon Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Established in 1942 as a Catholic chapel atop Mount Gaylor near Winslow, the church was organized due to the efforts of local women who saw the need for a church in their remote community.
Meetings at the museum
LifeWriters
LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.
Wireless Society
The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.
Civil War Roundtable
The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.Community on 02/13/2019
Print Headline: Shiloh Museum