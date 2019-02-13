EVENTS

Kids of all ages are invited to join Hobbs State Park interpreter Steve Chyrchel in an exploration of Ozark animals and animal tracks at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

History of Shrine

Independent researchers Juana Young and MaryAnn Kahmann will present a program entitled "In God's Pocket: The History of Our Lady of the Ozarks Shrine" at noon Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Established in 1942 as a Catholic chapel atop Mount Gaylor near Winslow, the church was organized due to the efforts of local women who saw the need for a church in their remote community.

Meetings at the museum

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

