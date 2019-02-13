Described by her coach as the smallest blocker in the conference, Cassy Porter will play volleyball for Rockford, Ill., University this next fall.

Woods said: "She is a leader, fierce and strong."

Porter, daughter of Rick and Stormy Porter, has been a two-year starter earning All Conference this season.

"Cassy has grown so much over the past three years," Woods said.

Cassy's stats include 88 percent serving, 98 kills, 16 blocks in 2018; 81 percent serving, 117 kills and nine blocks in 2017.

Cassy said she plans to major in secondary education and hopes to teach upper middle school or high school English or math.

