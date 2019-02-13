He grew up around animals and veterinary work, but Robert Holmes wasn't completely sure he wanted to be a veterinarian until college.

The newest veterinarian at Oak View Animal Clinic, Holmes said he loves what he does.

"I want to help. That's why I do what I do," he said. "That's my whole goal -- I want to work with you and do the best thing for your pet."

"One thing about veterinary medicine I really love is that not every day is the same," he said recalling a recent patient who was a 13-year-old dog who was very arthritic. "He was really slowing down. I started him on an arthritis injection and he very quickly got to moving around more and felt better. That's rewarding."

He said he likes orthopedic surgery, pinning a broken leg, alleviating pain of arthritis. High energy breeds can slow down as they age due to the pain of arthritis and he said it's rewarding to provide relief to them.

"After the first year of college, I wasn't set on being a vet," he said recently. "It was an option, but I hadn't decided. But, as I took animal science classes, they would get to a point where they said they'd go into more detail in veterinary classes. I wanted to learn more about it. It seemed like the top tier of that degree."

"I grew up around it," Holmes said. A native of Harrison, Holmes' step-father, Dr. Joe Melton, owns Harrison Animal Clinic. "He loved doing what he does and made it look so enjoyable. I loved being around it."

A graduate of University of Arkansas, Holmes earned his veterinary degree from Oklahoma State. He and his wife, Kelsey, formed many friendships in the northwest Arkansas area while attending school and he said he wanted to come back here to live. Holmes said he and his wife have a 2-year-old yellow lab named Charlie. She is a speech pathologist in Springdale.

"We've always had dogs, cats, cows, goats when I growing up," he said, recalling his favorite, a great Pyrenees named Mellow, who lived to be 14 years old. He laughed as he recalled that Mellow would always laying at the threshold of the doorway when he had friends visiting and herd them from the one room to the next.

"I think I'll be happy being a mixed animal practitioner," he said. "I'm just excited to be here and be working."

Dr. Karen Sherman, veterinarian and owner of Oak View, said: "We're extremely happy and pleased to have Dr. Holmes on board.

"Having grown up in a practice, Dr. Holmes adds a unique perspective to all facets of veterinary medicine," she said, adding that his youth and vitality brings a fresh perspective and a complete knowledge of practicing veterinary medicine. "He brings a new dynamic to the clinic."

Oak View was established in 1994. There are currently two full time and two part-time veterinarians on staff in addition to 10 full-time employees. Veterinarians are Dr. Sherman, Dr. Jackie Fry, Dr. Casey Vire and Dr. Holmes.

Business on 02/13/2019