The city of Pea Ridge is in the market for a chief of police, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Capt. Chris Olson was named interim chief by Crabtree effective Dec. 1, 2018, after Ryan Walker, former police chief, submitted his resignation Nov. 5, effective Dec. 1. At the time, Crabtree said he had not decided whether he would advertise for police chief or name Olson chief.

Last week, Crabtree placed an advertisement in the Pea Ridge TIMES and the other Northwest Arkansas Newspaper LLC publications in the northwest Arkansas. Crabtree said he also placed an ad in the Arkansas Municipal League publication City & Town.

Crabtree said he had that by Tuesday morning, he had received 16 applications.

Applicants include:

• Scott Adams, Manila, Ark., former captain with the Blytheville Police Department;

• Jerry Best, Bigelow, Ark., currently assistant director of Police and Public Safety for University of Arkansas- Pulaski Technical College;

• Charles Carafano, Maryland, retired Feb. 1, 2018, from the Montgomery County, Maryland, County Police Department;

• Brandon K. Davis, Pea Ridge, former detective sergeant with Pea Ridge Police, most recently employed by Arkansas State Police as an investigator;

• Price Dumas, South Elgin, Ill., former acting chief of police Kankakee Police Dept.;

• Harold George Frye, Berryville, former chief deputy for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office;

• Lynn A. Hahn, Rogers, current Pea Ridge Police detective/sergeant;

• John M. Hicks, Pea Ridge, current Pea Ridge Police sergeant/K-9 handler;

• Michael E. Kenninger, Rogers, sergeant with Benton County Sheriff's Office;

• Michael K. Marler, Pea Ridge, former Pea Ridge Police officer, self employed OTR Auto Transport;

• Waymon W. Parker II, Greenwood, currently the patrol division field and special operations commander, captain with the Fort Smith Police Department;

• Michael E. Pelfrey, North Port, Fla., currently assistant chief of police for North Port;

• Phillip B. Robinette, Rogersville, Tenn., business/government consultant/grant writer, Robinette and Associates, PLLC, and former assistant chief of police for Mount Carmel, Tenn.;

• Mark A. Rohloff, Monroe, Wisc., currently serves as Green County Sheriff;

• James A. Rusterholz Jr., Holiday Island, Ark., officer in charge of downtown operations, school resource officer for Eureka Springs Police Dept.;

• Frederick E. Smith, Ukiah, Calif., former Hopland Tribal Police Chief; and

• William Kevin Trevathan, Pea Ridge, retired Arkansas State Police trooper.

Crabtree said he plans to accept applications until Feb. 28.

