Senior Lady Blackhawk Hollyn Davis not only led the scoring in the home game against the Lady Lions from Gravette Friday night, but passed the 1,000-point marker of her career early in the game.

Davis led the scoring with 21 points Friday night, culminating in a career scoring total of 1,018 points from her three years as a Lady Blackhawk.

"I am of her and what she has done for our program," head coach Heath Neal said.

"She is an outstanding kid who has bought into our program goals. She has been a 10k shot club member for the last three summers and I know she has set the bar high for our youngsters.

"She is one of those kids who our younger basketball players look up to and want to have some of the same successes and achievements as she has had," he said. "From a coaching standpoint, that is what you want from your leaders."

Davis is the daughter of Mark and Tina Davis. A native of Pea Ridge, she has attended Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten. She was crowned the 2019 Colors Day queen Jan. 25.

Sports on 02/13/2019