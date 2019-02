City officials have a short agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 19, City Council meeting.

Items on the agenda include:

• Annual Spring Clean Up -- April 3 -- 6, 2019

• Pea Ridge Fire Department -- Bid for Ambulance Heart Monitor

• Street Department -- Approve Surplus 2004 Chevy 1500

City Council is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, and is open to the public; it is held in the court room at City Hall, 975 Weston St.

General News on 02/13/2019